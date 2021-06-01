No Water Available in Enchanted Rock State Natural Area June 4 through early July

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Enchanted Rock State Natural Area (ERSNA) will not have water available for drinking water, personal hygiene or cleaning equipment from June 4 through July 1 while repairs are being made on the water tower damaged by the severe winter freeze in February. Restrooms will also be closed, although porta-potties and composting toilets will still be available for use.

Visitors should bring sufficient water for their stay at ERSNA. Officials recommend at minimum 32 ounces of water per person per hour of physical activity. Bottled water will be available for sale courtesy of the Friends of Enchanted Rock at the Park Headquarters during office hours. Bottled water is also available 24 hours a day in the vending machines located at the Park Headquarters.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff will also advise incoming campers of the water issue through direct communications from staff at the park and from its Austin Headquarters.

Reserve day passes in advance online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900 to ensure passes are not sold out upon arrival. Spanish-speaking customer service representatives are also available for anyone wanting to book a day pass over the phone.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is located at 16710 Ranch Road 965 in Fredricksburg, Texas. It has nearly 11 miles of hiking trails and massive granite dome visitors can explore. For more information, visit the Enchanted Rock Natural Area website at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area — Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Guests are encouraged to help park staff maintain the cleanliness of the park by ensuring they pick up after themselves and follow increased hygienic practices in all public spaces like park stores.