Team Hodnett Earns Seventh Straight Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction
Real estate leader Team Hodnett earns high praise from satisfied customers, leading to its seventh consecutive Pulse Award.
We listen to the clients’ needs. We offer counsel as true real estate advisors. We are by their side to help them every step of the way.”SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than two decades of experience in the real estate industry, it’s no wonder Team Hodnett just brought home its seventh consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award.
— Sharon Hodnett
After spending more than 10 years working for her mother’s brokerage firm, Sharon Hodnett took her wealth of experience and turned it into Team Hodnett, the number-one Keller Williams office in the Dallas Forth Worth marketplace.
“At that time, I had so many calls and so much business, I could not handle all the volume by myself,” Hodnett says. “So, I hired assistants and buyers agents so our customer service would always be outstanding. Customer service is what sets our team apart. We believe in ‘customers for life.’”
Constantly striving to exceed customers’ expectations, Team Hodnett starts with the basics. “We answer our phones,” says Hodnett. “Excellent customer service means being available when the client calls and needs me. Real estate is not rocket science, but it does involve being available, even when you may rather be doing something else. When a seller or buyer calls with a question or sends a quick text, they expect a professional answer or response within a very quick amount of time. Responding quickly is what sets up apart. We always have the answer to their question, and if we don’t, we find the answer and get back to them.”
Hodnett also credits the team’s success to its knowledge of the market. “We know the market, we know how and where to find buyers, we know how to keep a real estate transaction together so it will close, we know our real estate law and contracts, and we are full time, not part time,” she says. “Our buyers love us because we know the market, how to advise of pricing and offers, plus we are great negotiators. We get our buyers great deals, and we hear from them again when they are ready to sell.”
The team’s hard work has paid off, leading to not just a host of customer satisfaction awards, but also a large repeat and referral business. “We do that by paying attention to detail. We listen to the clients’ needs. We offer counsel as true real estate advisors. We are by their side to help them every step of the way,” says Hodnett.
Clients Rick and Deb Ott have nothing but praise for Team Hodnett. “We would sincerely recommend Sharon Hodnett. We had our home listed with three realtors with only six showings in 6.5 months. Sharon listed the house and within one week we had the home sold. Sharon is awesome. She will get back with you immediately, day or night. We always get a response from Sharon.”
Anne Franklin agrees. “Sharon doesn’t just list a home and wait for another realtor to sell it. She has established great relationships with other realtors and stays in contact with everyone who has shown an interest in any of her properties. When she lists a property she takes it on as her own. She is also a great negotiator, which is one of the most critical factors in selecting a realtor. I guarantee that you will not be sorry if you list your home with Sharon Hodnett.”
About Team Hodnett
Team Hodnett is part of Keller Williams Realty in Southlake, Texas. There are multiple Keller Williams offices through the world. The Southlake office is the number one Keller Williams office in the area. Team Hodnett can be reached at 817-994-7152 or online at teamhodnett.com. Visit the team’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/team-hodnett-southlake-tx.
