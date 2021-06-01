20 Creative YouTube Video Ideas You Should Use in 2021

If you’re looking for YouTube video ideas to make an impact on YouTube or other platforms, you’re in the right place.

Videos are a powerful tool for marketing and advertising, but unfortunately, there’s no secret formula for being successful with videos. What there is, however, is plenty of opportunity for success if you can be creative, authentic, and target your proper audience.

It’s no surprise that there’s been a spike in YouTube video consumption over the past years. 73% of adults in the U.S use YouTube and, on average, each YouTube visitor spends 11m 24s per day watching videos. Many of these are ones suggested to them by the YouTube algorithm, once they’ve stopped watching the original video they selected.

Another reason YouTube viewing has spiked is that consumers stopped limiting themselves to TV and started consuming videos in other ways; primarily via YouTube, though there are other popular video streaming platforms.

Furthermore, users search on YouTube for solutions to problems the same way they do on Google. Another popular use of YouTube is to learn and get more information about products and brands via product reviews.

That’s what a post from the Think With Google platform, a source for market trend insights, shows.

In an environment full of opportunities for businesses, the entrepreneurs who take the lead are those who know how to use the online medium to make creative and appealing content. That is, not just sell products and services.

20 Great YouTube Video Ideas

To help you think of ideas for informative or funny videos to create, I am going to list some insights in this article.

Feel free to use those that make the most sense for you and your business.

Check out the YouTube video ideas below, and also suggestions of cool themes for videos that can go with these ideas.

1. Explainer Videos

Videos are known as a content format that offers quick consumption as its main advantage.

Users love videos where people or brands explain things to them.

Explainer videos with presentations about how and the best ways to use your products may raise engagement and the number of views on your channel

Audiovisual content that helps anticipate the possible questions of consumers might even shorten the buying cycle.

2. Review Videos

Reviews work as social proof of what you think about a product or service.

They can be used to find new books, watch a new series on Netflix, or find a product relevant to your interests.

From the moment you share your experience, as well as your perception and ideas, you might help others who are interested in that subject You influence their purchasing decisions.

A typical example is bloggers who buy makeup products and create video reviews of their opinions or share comparisons to other products.

Another idea for a YouTube video is to watch a series or movie and talk about how it relates to a concept that’s relevant to your audience/in your field. This is a creative option that will probably draw attention among the interested audience who also watched that content.

3. Storytelling Videos

As I’ve already mentioned here on the blog, storytelling is one of the main powers in content nowadays.

After all, consumers don’t want to just hear about products or services; they want to understand how products can provide solutions to the problems in their lives.

When you tell a personal story during your YouTube video, you can help people who are living in that situation or will go through it in the future.

If you can tell a story they empathize with, they can identify with you, and this may encourage them to spend money with your brand.

This works by talking about things like an important event in your career or sharing a challenge you’ve conquered.

Some influencers use video ideas like this to talk about surgeries they underwent, how they chose their colleges, or document their teenage fun moments.

To be relevant and make sure your audience gets interested in your story, don’t forget to adapt it to the reality of your business.

4. Advice and Tips Videos

Tips videos are insights or recommendations, usually filmed with one person talking into the camera and demonstrating, that may help improve consumers’ lives, be it on a personal, professional, or business level.

Would you like an example?

The article you are reading right now. It could be adapted to an audiovisual format.

In this case, I myself would be in the video, offering tips about ideas for your YouTube videos. I would show you demos for each tip, and I’d be talking you through each one. Easy to understand, right?

To be successful when recording YouTube videos with tips, don’t forget to think about what will make life easier for your audience and base your tips around these ideas.

This could involve apps, sites, strategies, behaviors, or simply creative ideas, like this one.

5. Q&A Videos

Have you considered reading questions from your audience and finding opportunities to answer them on video?

Comments and messages received on social media or on the videos themselves can be used as ideas for videos.

The starting point could be common questions from your consumers or even your own videos.

You only have to tell the audience that you’ll be preparing a specific video to answer questions about a certain subject.

To make it even more organized, create a hashtag to make it easier to identify and sort these questions.

As soon as you’ve selected the most interesting questions, get ready to reply to them, turn on the camera, and go ahead.

But don’t forget to mention the person who created the question, so they can feel even closer to you.

This strategy will also motivate other people to interact more with your YouTube channel.

6. Webinar Video Ideas

Webinars are videos streamed live to promote relevant content.

This makes content more interesting and generates value for the audience.

Generally, all you need to do a webinar is to choose a good subject and save at least 20 minutes to talk about it.

If the audience reacts positively, you can extend the stream.

What you need to keep in mind is that the most important thing is not the length of the video, but to meet the expectations of your audience.

Done correctly, this is a powerful tool to establish your authority before your audience.

Pro Tip: use Ubersuggest to find good webinar content ideas

Ubersuggest is a free powerful tool to find great content ideas for your webinars.

It will help you to find out if people search about the topics you want to talk about during your webinar videos.

You can search for more generic topics such as “Video Marketing” as an example to find out how many people are searching for that topic.

As we can see in the example above, Video Marketing has an average of 4,400 searches per month on Google.

However, if you want to find more ideas, you can simply scroll down the page and check out similar keywords and content ideas that will help you find a good webinar topic.

7. List Videos

Lists are another creative and informational YouTube video idea.

Lists are simple, popular, and usually attract attention due to containing quantities.

These can be lists of tips, lists of books, articles, or inspiring behaviors. You decide.

To record this kind of video, start with a short introduction about why you chose that subject.

Next, to make it more interesting for the audience, introduce each item on the list and make comments about why each of them is in the order you chose.

8. DIY YouTube Videos

DIY means do it yourself.

While it sounds like one of those passing trends, this is a video idea that usually works well, because it’s teaching someone how to do something by themselves.

This could involve anything from crafts using recyclable materials to digital content templates, for example.

However, to make this kind of video, you must have mastered the subject of the video. If you show you can’t do the thing you claim to be an expert on, or you can’t work your own product, your customers won’t be able to trust you.

After all, showing you can’t teach a user how to do something can be bad for your image and the image of your business.

9. Motivational Videos

Encouraging words are good for everyone.

It’s natural for human beings to depend on encouragement and motivation to overcome difficulties and move on.

As cliché as it sounds, this is the sort of thing that everyone likes to receive.

One example is motivational videos shared on Facebook that go viral; you know, the videos you suddenly start receiving from multiple people.

To make your own motivational video, think about what you can say to help your audience feel motivated.

Prepare your speech to be full of emotion and record it.

This will make your videos more human and will bring you and your brand even closer to your audience.

And if it goes viral, even better, right?

10. Product Unboxing Videos

Product unboxing is another creative idea for YouTube videos.

Think of a product you’ve just bought or received as a gift.

Next, grab the camera and open the package in front of your audience, showing your impressions about the product you have in hand.

Digital influencers make lots of these videos, especially to show their audiences what they “received that week.”

This is another way to help consumers anticipate their questions about the quality and appearance of certain products.

When you open items in front of the camera, you make their choice easier if they are still wondering if it’s worth purchasing or not.

11. Challenges Videos

Uniquely fun, challenge videos go viral fairly easily.

Remember the ice bucket challenge and the mannequin challenge? These are just two examples of challenge videos that went viral and even had celebrities joining in.

To increase the chances of other people joining the challenge, try tagging the people you are challenging in your video.

Just be careful challenging celebrities, because they usually charge to take part in these things – unless your idea is very creative and uncommon.

It’s worth trying to create your own challenges for videos.

12. React Videos

Reacts are simply reactions, and recording how you react to a certain situation.

When well planned, these can be good ideas for funny and creative videos.

There’s great freedom of subjects; you can record a video reacting to movies, sitcoms, videos from other people, or even messages you received.

13. Gameplay Videos

Increasingly popular with young people who like games, gameplay videos are recordings focused on this particular universe of games.

They can show you playing your favorite game, your opinion about a game you got recently, information about releases or how to go to the next level.

Since this is a niche type of video, only use this idea if you really understand the subject (and play well, of course).

The gamer audience is very critical and well-informed about the particularities of the industry.

14. Event Coverage Videos

Is an interesting event for your audience taking place in your hometown? Go over there with a camera and a few creative video ideas.

To make event coverage more interesting, try contacting the organizers to find out who you can interview on location.

This will make your videos more professional and may direct new users to your channel.

15. Travel Videos

Travel videos are the darlings of people who like going on trips and meeting other cultures.

You have probably watched this kind of content before, right?

All you need to do to make this kind of content is to start taking your camera with you on your next trips, and record your journey through those destinations and share your experiences. You don’t even have to travel far from home; chances are, anywhere you live has something interesting nearby.

In your videos, you can talk about the history and interesting facts about the places you visit. People interested in those locations may find your brand through your videos about that place, opening you up to potential new audiences.

It also helps people who are interested in visiting those regions get more information about them. It’s a nice strategy that also works as a tip of which outings and restaurants are better value for money, for example.

16. Tutorial Videos

As the name itself shows, tutorials are made to teach concepts or techniques to your audience.

There’s a range of subjects and levels of complexity taught by digital influencers in different industries.

Examples? How to contour your face or how to make your own planner.

To choose the best tutorials to share in your channel, consider your market niche and also how much you know about the subject.

Tutorial videos must be objective and easy to replicate.

That is, your audience needs to know how to do the task shown in the tutorial without much trouble.

17. Tag Videos

Tags are one of the most recent YouTube video ideas and are very interesting. They make it possible to get closer to your followers.

When used in videos, tags help you sort videos according to your keywords, making searches easier for users.

It’s like a hashtag for videos, encouraging user actions.

It works like this:

Let’s imagine I’m publishing a video with the tag “50 facts about me”.

When YouTubers use this same tag, they must mention 50 facts about themselves.

So this is like an editorial line for videos, with a good potential for going viral.

18. Memory Videos

People like to remember things that happened at certain times. This is a fact.

But, like everything your company will publish online, videos about memories must be relevant.

Be careful not to make something too commercial. If you go overboard, the number of “dislikes” might grow.

YouTube published a video about 2018 that has accumulated millions of views.

So far so good – but the video looks like advertising, not like a summary of 2018.

The audience reacted very negatively to that.

And the video broke the record for the highest number of dislikes on the platform.

19. Interview Videos

Guest participation can also turn into ideas for creative YouTube videos.

Hosting an expert in a certain subject can offer more relevant content to your audience and make their experience with your videos even richer for them.

You and your host can build your audience together.

It’s an exchange where both sides win.

Did you get a great response from your audience? Consider making interviews a regular feature in your video channel.

Your audience will be pleased!

20. Chalk Talk

Ever seen a YouTube video where an expert on a certain subject shows their reasoning on a board, like back in your school days? This technique is called chalk talk.

It works like a video lesson using drawings, graphs, flow charts, and text written on a whiteboard.

If the content is relevant and useful to the public, the chances of getting “likes” and positive comments are very high.

Conclusion – What YouTube Idea Will You Use First?

There are plenty of YouTube video ideas out there in the digital universe. You get to choose which types spark ideas for you and mesh with your brand.

The more authentic, creative, enthusiastic, and relevant you are, the more your audience will like you.

