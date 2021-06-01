Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 1

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In Garland v. Ming Dai the court held that the Ninth Circuit’s rule in immigration disputes - that in the absence of an explicit adverse credibility determination by an immigration judge or the Board of Immigration Appeals, a reviewing court must treat a petitioning noncitizen’s testimony as credible and true - cannot be reconciled with the terms of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Read the court's opinion at https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1155_1a7d.pdf

In United States v. Cooley the court held that a tribal police officer has authority to detain temporarily and to search a non-Indian traveling on a public right-of-way running through a reservation for potential violations of state or federal law.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1414_8m58.pdf

