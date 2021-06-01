Opeeka Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Mental health technology startup, Opeeka announced today the addition of Jonna Ward and Jon Coss to its board of directors

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, Inc. today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, both of whom will provide high-growth strategic direction that aligns with Opeeka’s mission – to improve health and well-being for all by enabling success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services.

“We are extremely grateful to welcome our new board members,” said Kate Cordell, CEO and Co-Founder of Opeeka. “Each of them provides our board with a unique background and perspective and we look forward to their expertise and guidance.”

Jonna Ward is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP), an industry leading system integration firm, and its subsidiary, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, a top software provider in the learning industry. With Jonna’s strategic, operational, and financial leadership, she transformed VIP from a company operating out of her home when founded in 1996 to a global firm with over 1200 public sector and commercial clients. Prior to founding VIP, Jonna was an executive with Accenture where she implemented mega-sized technology solutions for public sector customers. Jonna is well-known for her participation in government procurement reform and commitment to philanthropic endeavors.

Jon Coss is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pondera Solutions, which was acquired by Thomson Reuters in March of 2020. Jon has worked to improve analytical decision making in government and health care for 27 years, including working 10 years at Oracle and founding three companies. Jon is also passionate about helping young people in the community, coaching youth sports teams and serving on the board of College Track Sacramento.

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

