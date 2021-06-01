India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 16.2% CAGR, Claims Allied Market Research (AMR)

Rise in adoption of GIS software for facilities management and integration with mainstream technologies for business intelligence drive the growth of the India GIS software market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), Software Type (Desktop GIS, Server GIS, Developer GIS, Mobile GIS, and Others), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Location-Based Services, Navigation & Telematics, and Others), and End User (Defense, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.” According to the report, the India geographic information system (GIS) software industry $119.24 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $393.76 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in adoption of GIS software for facilities management, integration with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and demand for urban planning and smart cities development drive the growth of the India GIS software market. However, availability of open source GIS software hinders the market growth. On the other hand, development of 4D GIS Software and implementation of advanced technologies such as VR, AR, and IoT for GIS present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on India Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The GIS software has been helpful for epidemiologists during the Covid-19 pandemic to determine disease occurrence across various parameters such as demographics, geographies, and past occurrences.

Moreover, GIS helps public health agencies, administrators, and policymakers in determining outbreak patterns in real-time. This can further aid in implementing control, preventive, and surveillance measure along with increasing healthcare capacities.

The insights gained from the GIS software enable businesses to assess conditions and allocate resources to continue operations during the pandemic.

The software segment to maintain the dominant share in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share of the India GIS software market in 2018, and is expected to maintain the dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its increased need for managed services and professional services across various sectors.

The mapping segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on functions, the mapping segment held the largest share, accounting for more than one-third of the India GIS software market in 2018, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the navigation and telematics segment would register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. This is due to offering of unique features in digital mapping that enable users to identify the location on the streets.

The transportation segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the transportation segment held the highest share based on revenue of the India GIS software market, contributing more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of location-based services along with wireless communication for gaining real-time traffic information. However, the agriculture segment would portray the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to utilization of GIS tools and online web resources for farmers to conduct crop forecasting and manage agricultural production activities.

Leading market players

Autodesk

Bentley System

Caliper

ESRI

General Electric Co.

Geosoft

Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

Marvel Geospatial Solutions Private Limited

Pitney Bowes

Trimble

