Maine Man Arrested after Fleeing on Dirt Bike

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 1, 2021

Wakefield, NH – On May 30, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Conservation Officer Ken St. Pierre arrested a man for disobeying an officer and multiple other violations in Wakefield. Officer St. Pierre was working OHRV enforcement on ATV in Wakefield near Pick Pocket Road when he observed two dirt bikes operating illegally on a public way.

Both operators failed to stop for the officer, after he activated his blue lights and signaled for them to stop, and fled the area. A short time later, Officer St. Pierre discovered one operator after he lost control of his dirt bike in a parking lot. After a brief struggle, the man was placed under arrest and transported to the Carroll County Jail by Wakefield Police. The second operator fled the area and has not been taken into custody as of yet. Anyone with information on the identity of the second operator is asked to call New Hampshire Fish and Game at 603-271-3127.