Bridge Replacement on Route 985 (Somerset Pike) Over a Tributary to Beaverdam Run

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Kukurin Contracting, of Export, will start Monday, June 7, on the second bridge in a contract on Route 985 (Somerset Pike), over a Tributary to Beaverdam Run in Jenner Township, Somerset County.

On Monday, a detour will be placed for work to take place on the Route 985 bridge over a Tributary to Beaverdam Creek, near the intersection with T-721 (Pelesky Road). The existing single span bridge will be replaced with a pre-cast box culvert. Roadway upgrades that include minor roadway approach work, drainage and guiderail upgrades will also take place.

The detour for this work will be in place until Friday, July 2. The six-mile signed detour will use Route 985 (Somerset Pike), Route 4023 (Million Dollar Highway), and Route 30 (Lincoln Highway).

Once the detour is lifted any additional work will take place under daylight flagging operations.

Motorist should expect delays and are urged to use caution while driving through all work zones and watch for changing traffic patterns.

Overall work on this $1.6 million project includes minor approach work, drainage and guide rail upgrade and is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. All work is weather dependent. This contract also includes the work being done on Route 985 over a Tributary to Bens Creek.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101