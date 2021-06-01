Canada is known as one of the best countries for higher education. This is partly because they get help from top-class educational marketing agencies to help higher education institutions reach more students around the world.

Well-designed marketing processes give them a global reputation. The key to success for such an institution is to be in good hands and get the best digital marketing service.

This is mostly because a social media agency for higher education allows the institution to attract more potential students, as well as to contribute to its reliability and recognition.

By partnering with a higher institution marketing agency, you should be ready to get more inquiries, and you can expect to get higher enrollment rates.

If this is what you want to achieve setting:

higher involvement,

more new students, and

more demand for your programs,

we have prepared the best digital marketing agencies for educational institutions in Canada.

Best Educational Marketing Agencies in Canada

Especially after the global pandemic, there has been an interest in online education. Canada is among the top 5 especially preferred in online higher education. To stand out among other similar institutes, we have put together 8 best digital marketing agencies for educational institutions in Canada.

Here are the most promising and top marketing agencies in Canada specializing in education.

A digital marketing agency that is driving insanely good results. ‘

Search + Gather is as bold as mentioning the sentence above. They rely on their results with their previous institutes that have helped increase their income insanely.

A great example of their successful work is one of their former clients who is the Top Hat project. As an all-in-one higher education platform for educators, Top Hat is used not only in Canada but also in North America by more than 750 universities.

The success is achieved through detailed targeting, regular repetition of ads and extensive testing of the platform. The key to such success also depends on a dedicated and experienced team of experts.

If you are looking for an ambitious social media agency for higher education, Massive Media may be the right choice for you.

They first begin to create your institute’s brand identity and positioning. By designing the brand, they hope to bring in more prospective students by helping your brand reach more audiences. According to brand name, strategy and the right message, they promise not only to bring more audience, but also to give you the desired message to your audience.

All this leads to more demand in your institute.

Fluency Digital offers services for all types of businesses to be fluent in the areas to which they are prepared. It is their motto to be ‘fluent’.

It offers higher education institutions smoothly to attract more new students, while those already enrolled allow a higher grading rate.

Another interesting and charming fact about Fluency Digital is that the entire agency is run by women only. You will be amazed to see how creative a team of these professionals can be as you increase the number of students enrolled at your institute.

Neuron is a San Francisco-based digital agency. Although operating from the US, it has proven to provide the best job for Canadian higher education institutions.

The slogan is that they solve the most challenging user experiences. You can make sure they are behind this claim.

In their previous experiences with Canadian schools and universities of higher education, they have proven the quality of their digital marketing service.

You can visit their website for further information.

Another large digital marketing agency BrandLume is located in Toronto. It provides services for branding, digital marketing and website creation.

His talented professionals take care of all aspects of your institution’s needs, such as designing and developing websites, branding services and digital marketing solutions.

You can also choose to pay only for the services you need. So you do not have to pay for other services that you do not need.

BrandLume can provide excellent solutions for any educational institute.

A very ambitious French-Canadian digital agency Rablab is located in Montreal. It is considered as one of the best educational marketing agencies in Canada.

Not only does it offer its excellent work to Canadian institutes, but it also offers digital marketing services to all educational institutions around the world.

Its professionals promise to create your institute from A to Z, and ultimately guarantee the excellent success by increasing the number of applicants.

ThompsonStenning is an excellent higher education marketing agency headquartered in Vancouver. The motto is ‘Resonate with your audience, create a common ground.’

They provide services in branding, design and development. They first listen to your demands and try to provide you with the best creative service.

They have achieved excellent results with their previous educational institutions and look forward to helping more institutes perform better.

Exposure Social is a fantastic social marketing agency operating in Toronto, Canada. It is considered as the best social media agency for higher education.

It deserves this claim thanks to its dedicated team, diverse digital services and past success stories.

Any higher education institute that has ever worked with Exposure Social has increased its revenue and become well known, thus enlarging the business.

Exposure Socially can make your institute famous and not only in Canada but also around the world. To achieve international success, you can visit their website and explore their services.

Closure

As mentioned above, those educational marketing agencies offer the best service for all kinds of institutes of higher education in Canada. To achieve a strong brand for your institute, it is highly recommended to work with a digital marketing agency.

You will see the results after receiving good quality services from one of the top agencies.