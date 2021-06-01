Sonic Branding – How do you use the power of sound for marketing? Sounds over right?

Build branding power, sound wave for sound wave. Sonic branding: how it all started.

Sound is a force. Something that can command, inspire and provoke powerful emotional responses in people. And in the current fast-paced era of digital transformation, leading brands and agencies are leveraging the power of sound for marketing purposes.

But using audio as a way to engage and sell things is not a new concept. Back in 400 AD, church bells were brought into the Christian church by Senator Paulinus van Nola to attract the attention of worshipers and encourage them to come to prayer. In the 1500s, dities were introduced in the streets of London when shop owners sang songs to bring the players along.

Fast forward to 1922, and elevator music became a thing, calming anxious passengers who were afraid of these then futuristic steel cages. A decade later, in 1932, the first folk songs for gold medal winners are played at the medal ceremonies of the Los Angeles Olympics, using the power of sound to celebrate athletes and honor nations.

Once Upon a Jingle

He is still half a decade ahead, until 1984, and the now infamous Michael Jackson carries out his iconic moonwalk in the middle of Pepsi’s TV commercial ‘The New Generation’, a campaign that was so successful that thousands of radio station listeners called. to request the ‘Pepsi song’. With the adaptation of the song Billie Jean for Pepsi, with the text ‘you are the Pepsi generation that sucks and tastes the excitement of the day’, the ad has become the world wild for both the song and the drink it promotes. And to this day, people still think of Pepsi as ‘the drink for a whole new generation’.

Since the 1980s, sounds like advertising ringtones, announcements from the station, airport or supermarket, the vibrations and twitches of TV networks, even the dishwasher’s ping when it completes a cycle, have become our familiar, constant companions. Sonic brands are ubiquitous, completely ingrained in consumer culture and consciousness. And often we hear and absorb it without even realizing it.

Use sound strategically and across different points of contact

Sonic brands have a place in history, surround us today and will probably deepen us even more tomorrow. But on a more practical level, what exactly is it? How is it used? What is it most useful for? Sonic brands are a holistic or integrated approach to the use of sound and music through different touchpoints. And the touch points can be anything, from a website to a chatbot, a ringtone, a piece of music at play, an audio logo or a single button.

The connection between sound and response

Sonic branding is also about the relationship between the sound and the consumer, or more specifically the brain of the consumer. First, it is important to understand that sound does not happen in a vacuum. It’s reciprocal. If a giant explosion had taken place without people being there to hear it, science would not strictly classify it as ‘sound’ because it is not received by a tympanic membrane. But when a tympanic membrane receives it and transmits the sound to the brain, the human brain will deal with the sound and connect it to an intuitive response.

Sound is a interaction between the thing that produces it and the thing that hears it and responds to it, and therein lies the power of sonic trademarks. Hear, feel. Feel, buy. This is a simple comparison. Yet many brands still need to take full advantage of the inherent power of sound.

Different sounds, different answers

As we have already seen, sonic brands can be adapted for different mediums and divided into different elements, while different sounds or instruments can evoke different emotions in people. Other examples of sonic brands include navigation sounds, voice assistant technology, sound landscapes (used in interaction with a brand in a physical space) and real voice-over (an extraordinary example of the latter is David Attenborough’s beloved voice for BBC.)

Some brands create elongated sonic expressions, complete trade songs that can be customized for use on all touchpoints – for the logo or website, for advertising purposes, retail experiences or events such as trading turns. Other brands use more of a micro-sound approach, creating many different sounds that are implemented by the brand infrastructure, yet work together to create a more uniform whole.

The art of instrumental

Sonic brands are becoming even richer than a concept as different tools are used to evoke different feelings. Strings create a sense of warmth and security, for example, horns can create a sense of courage, drums can produce something more overpowering, while the human voice can make us understand and reassure.

The notes themselves also matter. It is believed that melodies in major tones make us feel happier than small keys, while harmonic progression can also affect the way the music makes us feel.

This is why there are now complete branding agencies to help brands transform their sonic ambitions into a purposeful, integrated approach. Sonic design is not just the design of a single sound or even a collection of sounds. It involves exploring how different roles play together. And using sound not only triggers isolated reactions but also creates an ongoing narrative.

Masters of sound

As for the benchmarks for sonic brands, there are a few brands worth mentioning. It’s hard to ignore, for example, the sonic superpowers of McDonald’s, with the ‘I’m Loving It’ rising across time zones and continents. Disney is also worth mentioning because of the sheer breadth and depth of its sonic ecosystem, and it delivers complete sonic identities for every movie he makes. But it’s Apple and Amazon that are sending sonic brands into the future, shaping our lives with their AI-powered voice assist technology, and making access to information easier than ever before.

Smaller brands can learn a lot from these sonic brands, which change the way we perceive, react and communicate, and use sound to change the world as we know it.

So sound becomes, as we have seen, deep and immediate on consumers, which evokes feelings and actions, whether it means a child jumping in the street to the sound of an ice cream, or Mastercard releasing a music record that way on which customers change his business. And it makes sound an extraordinary marketing tool.

Sound can create a deep connection between a consumer and a brand that has the power to last a lifetime. And in this rapidly digitalizing world of ours, it’s time for every brand, big and small, to use sound to satisfy drums, to engage minds and bring about loyalty.