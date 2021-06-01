Men’s Health Month: As Stigmas Surrounding Mental Health Decrease, a Growing Number of Men Seek Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy to Treat a Variety of Mental Illnesses

/EIN News/ -- Psychable Online Community Connects Those Seeking Treatment with Knowledgeable Psychedelic Professionals in a Trusted and Safe Space

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June is Men’s Health Month, a designated time to raise awareness about health care trends and issues for men while promoting overall wellness. While mental health for men is often an overlooked area of holistic health, recently more and more men are shattering cultural stigmas when it comes to discussing mental health openly. As a result, more men than ever before are seeking treatment for issues including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and substance abuse.

One of the most sought-after treatments for mental health issues and brain optimization is psychedelic-assisted therapy. The medical specialty is significantly adding practitioners across the US, gaining interest among candidates for treatment and growing support in State legislatures.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. With so many considerations and ambiguity when selecting a treatment, Psychable is the comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com .

“While the stigma of men seeking mental health treatment is still very real, we applaud the growing community of men seeking care for their mental health and prioritizing their holistic well-being,” said Matt Zemon, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Psychable. “Research increasingly shows the transformative power of psychedelics as medicine and their ability to treat a myriad of mental health diagnoses, develop new neural pathways, and we’re passionate about educating men about their options for legal psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our community is a comprehensive resource and safe space to connect with not only trusted practitioners but also other peers who are able to share their experience at every phase of the journey, from information to integration.”

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs, Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelic medicines combined with therapy can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com . Follow along via social media on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . For press inquiries please contact media@psychable.com .

About Psychable

Psychable is the comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .



