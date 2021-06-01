Covatic signs strategic partnership with Birmingham City University
The partnership will result in a research and innovation boost for data science, net zero and 5G applicationsLONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With effect from 1st June 2021, Birmingham City University (BCU) and Covatic Ltd have agreed on a strategic partnership that will see a suite of joint R&D programs, external funded PhDs and graduate placements. These will be in close partnership with academic leads within the Faculty of Computing Engineering and the Built Environment (CEBE) spanning high technology areas in data science, AI, net zero and in 5G.
Covatic is a high technology start-up, based in Birmingham. Its product development programmes seek to empower media companies to deliver exceptional in-app experiences by identifying when, where and how each individual can engage with content – all without needing to expose personal data.
Professor Julian Beer, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Birmingham City University, said: “We have developed some excellent relationships with industry here in the West Midlands, the wider UK and overseas over the past two years and this agreement will enable us to further increase our applied skills & research base in emerging technology areas.
Nick Pinks, Managing Director of Covatic said ‘Through this strategic partnership with Birmingham City University, Covatic hopes to build upon and amplify the work of our core in house commercial, product development team. Over the past 12 months, Professor Mak Sharma and the team in CEBE have impressed us with their expertise in Data Science, 5G and application of software engineering with real world net zero applications.
We are incredibly excited to be working with a local University that can not only accelerate our rapid R&D product development plans but offers us an opportunity to train local Birmingham City University students. We have exciting plans to grow our work force in the coming months and years ahead.
Dr Umar Daraz, Director of Innovation commented “ We are delighted with this new agreement and look forward to working closely with Covatic. This is a fantastic opportunity for the University to increase its engagement with the Creative and Digital start up community in Birmingham.”
The University is incredibly passionate about promoting regional research and knowledge exchange collaborations and community engagement in digital technologies and net zero through STEAMhouse with the best minds and this agreement will further support that commitment.”
