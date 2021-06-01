MEDIA ALERT: Registration Now Open for 35th Annual NAMIC Conference
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry.
35th Annual NAMIC Conference, “Removing Obstacles. Magnifying Opportunities.”
Virtual
Oct. 5-8, 2021
If you are a credentialed reporter or blogger and wish to attend, please contact Lisa Fels Davitt at lisa@successioncommunications.com or
973-886-1917 or Karen Addis at karen@successioncommunications.com or 301-787-2394.
Please continue to monitor the conference website at http://www.conference.namic.com/
About NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
