Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,979 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ALERT: Registration Now Open for 35th Annual NAMIC Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who:
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry.

What:
35th Annual NAMIC Conference, “Removing Obstacles. Magnifying Opportunities.”

Where:
Virtual

When:
Oct. 5-8, 2021

RSVP:
If you are a credentialed reporter or blogger and wish to attend, please contact Lisa Fels Davitt at lisa@successioncommunications.com or
973-886-1917 or Karen Addis at karen@successioncommunications.com or 301-787-2394.

For More Information:
Please continue to monitor the conference website at http://www.conference.namic.com/

# # #

About NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Lisa Fels Davitt
Succession Communications
+1 (973) 886-1917
email us here

You just read:

MEDIA ALERT: Registration Now Open for 35th Annual NAMIC Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.