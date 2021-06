MEDIA ALERT: Registration Now Open for 35th Annual NAMIC Conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who: NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications), the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry.What:35th Annual NAMIC Conference, “Removing Obstacles. Magnifying Opportunities.”Where:VirtualWhen:Oct. 5-8, 2021RSVP:If you are a credentialed reporter or blogger and wish to attend, please contact Lisa Fels Davitt at lisa@successioncommunications.com or973-886-1917 or Karen Addis at karen@successioncommunications.com or 301-787-2394.For More Information:Please continue to monitor the conference website at http://www.conference.namic.com/ # # #About NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the cable, media, and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.