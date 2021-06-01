Sayed Sayedy, trainer and communication coach focuses on understanding in an intercultural context
In conversation with Sayed Sayedy, trainer and communication coach focused on understanding and efficient problem solving in intercultural context.GERMANY, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who are you and why are you committed to a peaceful society?
"My name is Sayed Sayedy. In Afghanistan, my mother and I have been active for human rights, especially women's rights. I also trained as an IT specialist with the ISAF, where I also translated. That's why I had to leave my home country and arrived in Munich via stays in several countries at the end of 2014. During my many years as an intercultural trainer communication coach for both international soldiers and volunteers in my home country Afghanistan, in India, Pakistan and now also in field of migration and integration, I was and am confronted daily with many different refugees and their cultural misunderstandings, and this has encouraged me to continue working intensively in this important field. I would like to contribute my experiences to society through my seminars. This fulfills a strong desire of mine to be able to contribute to a more peaceful society, and I look forward to the challenges that come with it."
How do you go about your everyday life?
"My everyday life includes support and clarification in personal and family difficulties, in crisis and emergency situations, in the area of health, in the organization of everyday life and leisure time, in financial matters, in vocational and educational questions, in general questions about residence and employment, in the search for jobs and training positions and integration courses. I am also active, for example, as a freelance speaker on the topics of intercultural communication, violence prevention and further training for migrants and volunteers at MiMi (Migrants for Migrants)."
How do you see your professional future?
"I see my professional future in a civil society, public, intercultural sphere of influence. It is important to me to analyze international and intercultural migration events and to use them to develop sustainable improvement measures for our society. To this end, I would like to expand my practice-oriented skills."
What exactly do you want with your activities?
"I stand for a time-adapted and precautionary protection against violence that focuses on the concerns and integration development opportunities of girls, boys, men and women with a refugee and migration background. I want girls, boys, women and men with a refugee and migration background to integrate and to be able to lead a violence-free, self-determined and responsible life in Germany and to treat each other with respect."
How do you work specifically?
"My seminars, advanced trainings and trainings are based on the conviction that mediative violence prevention education is the best protection, and this works through motivating, intercultural and appreciative communication. On this basis I offer my trainings for professionals, volunteers, mentors and multipliers in migration, integration and refugee work. This gives them the skills to build a golden bridge in integration-related challenges.” At his seminars, he also wants to exchange theory and practice as needed to reflect on current common developments and needs. Sayed Sayedy is committed to respectful interaction, gender equity, acceptance of diversity and accommodating collaboration with other stakeholders in conflict resolution, violence protection and prevention.
Anything else you'd like to say?
"It is our task to practice communication that is acceptable to all parties so that the violence that can occur is resolved. This is needed in refugee work and social services, in community accommodations of refugees and among people with a migration background. The same applies to authorities, such as the KVR or even the police. Particularly in city districts where many people with a migration background live, mutual understanding is necessary, which results in our goal of promoting an appreciative, resilient and diverse society."
Finding your way in an unfamiliar and foreign environment takes a lot of effort. In addition to a new social environment, changing daily routines, and foreign language and culture, it is absolutely essential to get help as quickly as possible. It is best if you can turn to someone who has a similar migration background and can thus respond to you more individually. I experience it in my environment when experiences and ideas are expressed personally and helpfully, this usually leads to the fact that inhibitions can be overcome more easily, the communication among each other takes place more effectively and care relationships can be better managed through cultural understanding, says Sayed Sayedy. "Being together leads to getting to know and understand the different religions and traditions better. Respect for each other's beliefs and traditions plays a central role in this. The different aspects of humanity, the language variety and the entertainment value of the immigrant people are also an opportunity for a successful life together of native and immigrant people."
Follow Sayed on Instagram: @sayedsayedy
www.sayedy.com
email us here