ROMCOM ROMANCE WRITER SARAH READY’s LATEST RELEASE is the MUST READ ROMCOM ROMANCE BOOK of 2021

Must Read Romantic Comedy Book from Sarah Ready, Chasing Romeo

W. W. Crown is proud to announce the launch of romance author Sarah Ready’s latest contemporary romance novel, Chasing Romeo.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the latest romantic comedy romance book by Sarah Ready you will want to read now.

“Sarah Ready is the best kept secret in contemporary romance.” –BookAddict

She finally found her soulmate. All 7 of them.

A laugh out loud, soulmate chasing rom-com romp, Sarah Ready’s Chasing Romeo is a perfect feel-good romantic comedy novel about finding love where you least expect it.

Chloe Daniels is a starry-eyed romantic who believes in true love, soulmates and happily ever afters. So when a psychic predicts the identity of her soulmate Chloe will do anything to find him.

But there’s a tiny problem.

Chloe’s soulmate is 1 of 7 men, spread across the U.S. and she has only one week to reach him.

Out of desperation she hires Nick O’Shea, a cynical private investigator who thinks soulmates, love and happily ever afters are bogus.

Chloe and Nick have nothing in common. She wants her soulmate. He wants to get paid.

But on their crazy, true love chasing road trip across the U.S. Nick starts to wonder if maybe he was wrong about love, and Chloe starts to wonder if she was wrong about the identity of her Romeo.

Soon, Chloe will have to choose between her soulmate and the man she hired to find him.

Opposites attract in the first book of a heartwarming new series by romance author Sarah Ready.



Chasing Romeo is available as an e-book for Kindle, Nook, Kobo, all Apple devices and at any vendor that sells e-books and is available in paperback and large print at Books-A-Million and Waterstones.

Reviewers say “hands down one of my favourite authors…I love this book! Would give more than 5 stars if I could!”

“Another 5 star book! I've died laughing.”

“WILL make a great movie.”

“You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll feel and feel some more, and you'll love every single second you spend immersed in this story.”

“I couldn't put this book down. I woke at 3 am to read because I just wanted to know what happened next on their crazy adventure…I can't recommend this book enough.”

Book Details

Release Date: May 25th, 2021

ISBN: 978-1-954007-07-9 (eBook)

ISBN: 978-1-954007-08-6 (paperback)

LCCN: 2020952893

ASIN: B08ZL9DPZC

Publisher: W. W. Crown

Pages: 216

Genre: Contemporary romance, romantic comedy, romcom



About the Author:

Sarah Ready is a novelist of romantic comedy, contemporary romance and women’s fiction. She writes stories about finding love – and all the humor, heart and adventure that entails. Her first novel The Fall In Love Checklist was called “…#1 read of 2020”.



Contact information:

Website: http://www.sarahready.com

Goodreads author bio: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/20871147.Sarah_Ready