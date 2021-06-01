New comparison website offers Enterprises a Fresh way to procure Branch Internet connectivity
quickr: a platform that will disrupt the way in which enterprises price and procure Internet connectivity services launches June 1st, 2021LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- quickr offers a simple and effective method for comparing Internet access service options offered worldwide. In addition, quickr enables enterprises to directly procure and deploy connectivity with a variety of global, national, and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs) - a fresh and cost-effective approach for managing the procurement of global connectivity solutions online.
Currently, multinational corporations looking to procure Internet connectivity for their HQ, DC and branch locations will typically approach a single global network Service Provider through a lengthy RFP process; an alternative approach can be to contract with individual local ISPs directly in each country, though the time and resource required to perform this correctly are often lacking, once the number of providers exceeds a certain number.
quickr provides a single access point to 1000s of ISPs across the globe, enabling corporations to quickly increase, decrease or migrate Internet capacity to or from any business facility, wherever it is located in the world.
All Internet connectivity services offered via quickr are delivered by world class providers who offer fully managed installation and support services as standard.
‘We feel our quickr platform has a unique functional relevance, delivering value to multi-national corporations looking to procure global internet services” says quickr CTO Steve Taylor.
‘’quickr’s value stems from the fact that the team behind the ongoing development of the platform have a wealth of hands-on experience in designing, pricing, procuring, and delivering internet access services. The practical experience of our in-house team has fed directly into the platform specification.
The level of delivered value is unique in the industry because quickr is a business system, developed by people who have experienced procurement challenges, those are the same challenges enterprise customers are facing today’.
quickr is a UK registered company launched in 2020. quickr is aiming to fundamentally change the way in which internet services are currently procured by multi-national corporations. quickr is an innovative procurement and ordering platform which has the potential to transform the telecommunications industry.
