Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Industry Trends Include Use Of The Product Powder In 3D Printing

Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is an emerging trend in the injection molding polyamide 6 market. 3D printing is an emerging technology which is used in various applications such as automotive and construction. 3D printing makes manufacturing more versatile, economical, energy-saving and efficient. The usage of polyamide-6 powder to make such 3D printed parts is expected to shorten the development cycle, save cost and meet the customized requirements of small volume production. For instance, polyamide-6 powder developed by BASF is the first raw material that made 3D printing parts, which was successfully used in engine testing. Therefore, usage for polyamide-6 powder in 3D printing is playing an important role in the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

Injection molding polyamide 6 market trends also include mergers and acquisitions. In January 2020, DOMO Chemicals, a leading producer of high-quality engineering nylon materials, acquired Solvay polyamides business in Europe for $334.7 million (€300 million). The acquisition of Solvay business is expected to broaden DOMO existing product portfolio and expand its expertise in polyamide market. Solvay is a global provider of materials, chemicals and solutions.

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market size is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2020 to $9.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.71%. The growth is mainly due to growing application of injection molding polyamide 6 in end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction, due to benefits associated with properties such as high impact strength, good abrasion & wear resistance, excellent surface appearance, better processability, and low-cost. The injection molding polyamide 6 market is expected to reach $13.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.73%.

Major players in the injection molding polyamide 6 market are BASF SE, Lanxess Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, AdvanSix Inc, INVISTA, DOMO Chemicals, Honeywell International Inc, DuPont, Sabic, Advansix, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Addiplast Group, Grupa Azoty, Ad Majoris, Adell Plastics Inc., Akay Plastik, Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd., and Yuh-Dean Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The global injection molding polyamide 6 market report is segmented By Grade into Reinforced PA 6, Unreinforced PA 6, Others and By End User into Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods And Appliances, Construction, Others.

