North America Follows Asia Pacific In T.he Activated Carbon Market Share Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific was the largest region in the activated carbon market in 2020. North America was the second largest region in the activated carbon market. The regions covered in the activated carbon market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of activated carbons in the activated carbon manufacturers market are powdered activated carbon, polymer coated activated carbon, granular activated carbon, bead activated carbon, extruded or pelletized activated carbon, others. Powder activated carbon (PAC) or pulverized activated carbon is a small, activated carbon particle produced by pulverizing or milling activated carbon. The granular activated carbon market involves that made from organic materials like coconut shells or coal having high carbon concentration and is used in both liquid and gas phase applications. Bead activated carbon is made from petroleum pitch and has wide-ranging uses, including air deodorizing, gas adsorption and water purification.

Extruded or pelletized activated carbon is made by mixing pulverized anthracite or charcoal with a suitable binder and then extruded at high pressure into a cylindrical shaped form and are used for gas phase applications. Activated carbon is used for liquid phase applications, gas phase applications, metal extraction, medicine, others and is applied in various areas including water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive and air purification through the activated carbon filter market.

The global activated carbon market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $5.51 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The growth is due to increasing demand from end-user industries like water purification, sewage treatment plants and air purification owing to stringent regulations by governments across the world to curb pollution and promote sustainability. The activated carbon market is expected to reach $8.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Major players in the activated carbon market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Puragen LLC, Universal Carbons, Adsorbent Carbons, Shinkwang Chem Ind Co Ltd, Century Chemical Works Sdn Bhd, Kalimati Carbon Pvt Ltd, Puragen LLC, Universal Carbons, Oxbow Coal SARL, Adsorbent Carbon Private Ltd, Sunny Earth Minerals LTD, Capital Carbon, and EcoGreen Technological.

The activated carbon industry report is segmented by type into powdered activated carbon, polymer coated activated carbon, granular activated carbon, bead activated carbon, extruded or pelletized activated carbon, others, by application into liquid phase applications, gas phase applications, metal extraction, medicine, others, and by end use into water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification, others.

