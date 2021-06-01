Global Cooling Fabrics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Cooling Fabrics Market 2021-2030

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cooling Fabrics Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global cooling fabrics market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the growing heath consciousness and thus the increasing participation in regular exercise and sports, which increases demand for cooling fabrics-based sportswear. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The increasing demand for sports apparel is projected to propel the growth of the cooling fabrics market in the coming years.

The cooling fabrics market consists of sales of cooling fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cooling fabrics. Cooling fabrics are practical fabrics that keep the body temperature at a reasonable level during hot weather and physical activity.

Trends In The Global Cooling Fabrics Market

Major firms in the cooling fabrics industry are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions for cooling fabrics. For instance, in December 2020, Brrr, a cooling fabric innovator, has launched the Brrr Pro, an innovative performance textile with improved cooling fibers loaded with micro cooling minerals, as well as hyper wicking and quality drying, all of which operate together to enhance the triple chill effect for optimal comfort and a unique experience. In another instance, in 2019, The University of Maryland developed a new fabric which automatically warms or cools as needed using specially-engineered yarn created with fibers made of two different synthetic materials. The strands are coated with carbon nanotubes and the fibers expand and contract when the temperature changes.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Segments:

The global cooling fabrics market is further segmented based on type, textile type, application and geography.

By Type: Synthetic, Natural

By Textile Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Others

By Application: Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others

By Geography: The global cooling fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the cooling fabrics market in 2020.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cooling Fabrics Market Organizations Covered: Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd, Nilit, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hexarmor, Invista, Adidas AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

