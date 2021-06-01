POSTAL – ISTHATAVO / SHINING YOUNG STAR SHOWS FANTASTIC ORIGINALITY
"Postal" is the third track from the EP WORLD8, Vol. 2 where IsthatAvo showcases his outstanding uniqueness in composition and lyricism.UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet IsthatAvo:
New Jersey-based vocalist and entrepreneur IsthatAvo has just released his newest EP, WORLD8, Vol.2, which showcases this up and coming hip-hop artists impressive talent.
IsthatAvo has been pursuing his dream of a music career for the past seven years. The project originally began with a group of friends, however, over the years life took the group in different directions.
Avo continued on this path to cultivate his artistry. He travelled within the country visiting New York, Arkansas, Illinois and New Jersey. He told us: “Having to go through trial and error too many times, eventually humbled me into the creative gentleman I am today. I’m very proud of myself.”
An artist with an entrepreneurs mindset, this young man carves his way as well as assisting others with the same goal as himself.
The team he surrounds himself with now have been eagerly and consistently working away to produce their recent projects. “Postal” is the third track on this EP and is about their journey to accomplish their dreams.
Postal:
Avo has created a fascinating soundscape for “Postal”, with layered vocals, deep subwoofers and serious panning effects. The combination delivers an intriguing effect that is a little addictive and you’ll probably see yourself returning for more.
Avo’s captivating vocal performance hypnotises us as his impressive delivery weaves vivid imagery into our mind’s eye.
Powerful lyrics reveal the struggles he has faced, such as: “wheels broke, we didn’t really have food, sharing clothes made me feel like a fool. Well, we just did what we just had to do.”
This mid-tempo hip-hop track showcases exciting originality and we are going to see great things from this artist. If you enjoy music from artists such as Bktherula and Kid Cudi then IsthatAvo will fit perfectly on your hip-hop/rap playlist.
IsthatAvo also produced a visually fascinating music video for his song “Star Fleet” from the WORLD8, Vol. 2 EP. You can watch this music video in the attached YouTube link and listen to the song right here:
https://open.spotify.com/track/4Fgxr6BOk5h0FPrpqLhGiA?si=5a44e417ab164d33
IsthatAvo’s message:
The inspiration behind all of IsthatAvo’s music is to truly be yourself. Realise your originality and shine. IsthatAvo has a message for all his listeners out there: “Be unique, raise your vibrations, stay positive, love yourself and stay true to yourself.”
https://www.instagram.com/isthatavo/?utm_medium=copy_link
