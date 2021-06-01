How to choose a hair removal treatment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Miss Tram Logo Expert in natural makeup application continues to bring the best in natural beauty services to the Ho Chi Minh City

The summer has come! Check out this guide to know what to look for when choosing a reputable hair removal spa/clinic in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam.

It would be easy to rest on my laurels and accomplishments and simply reap the rewards. But instead, I work every day to find ways to better enhance the natural beauty of my clients." — Master Dong Bao Tram, CEO of Miss Tram

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, June 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most women want smooth, hair-free skin, but they don't want to deal with the inconvenience of shaving with razors or the discomfort of waxing to get it.Thanks to technological improvements, nicks, cuts, and suffering are no longer essential.Laser hair removal removes hair from practically any part of the body by zapping it away using laser light. Laser hair removal removes even the tiniest, lightest hairs. The hair does not regrow, so ladies may enjoy the fantastic results for many years to come.There are many options for getting a laser hair removal service. When there are so many options, finding a quality laser hair removal facility may be tricky.Choose the best spa with professionally trained aestheticiansCustomers want the technician to be knowledgeable, confident, and professional. It’s wise to have the same technician for every visit, as they will know each customer’s preference and skin type to give better service.It might be simple to locate a spa/clinic or salon in Ho Chi Minh City that offers laser hair removal. Still, not all of them are competent or certified. It’s necessary to check the certification of the institutions, either on their websites or contact them directly.For example, Miss Tram spa has top professionals trained in the USA, Germany, Japan, etc. Their equipment all meets the strict standard of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.Choose the proper hair removal technologiesThere are various lasers available, and one might be a better fit than another.IPL technology (Intense Pulsed Light)A light system delivers a wide range of light in a single pulse rather than an actual laser. Good results are possible, but permanent hair reduction may necessitate up to twenty treatments. However, the lower cost will appeal to many customers.Diode Laser technologyThis laser effectively affects a wide range of skin tones, as it prevents hair growth by destroying the hair follicles. There are few side effects if done with a technician with poor skill. On average, 5-10 treatments are given, and each treatment lasts about 10 - 15 minutes.OTP - SHR technologyA single OPT session is equivalent to 3-5 IPL sessions! SHR is an abbreviation for Super Hair Removal. It's the most recent breakthrough in IPL technology, and it's designed to make IPL hair removal treatments faster, more comfortable, and more accessible than ever before.After only 4-8 treatments, customers can enjoy hair-free skin.Make sure that the spa offers a guarantee policy and has a contract with customersIt's essential to obtain formal confirmation of the spa's policies for ineffective treatment and harm due to therapy to ensure that customers are covered. Every spa has a different guarantee policy, so customers should carefully consider them when choosing a service package.Also, it's often wise to make the spa draft a contract with clear policy and prices. Customers can avoid unnecessary arguments over the prices or guarantee policies later if everything is in writing.Take a before and after pictureTaking before and after pictures will help keep track of the progress and skin condition. Suppose, in an unfortunate event, there are problems with the skin after the treatment. A picture of it will help the technician to detect the problem a lot better.Follow the before and aftercare proceduresTo ensure that the treatment works and avoids causing harm to the skin, customers should strictly follow the before and aftercare procedures. Below is the general guide for skincare before and after for every treatment.Pre-care+ Do not shave the area before each session. The technician will do a better job most of the time.+ On the day of the visit, don't wear any makeup, lotion, or deodorant on the treatment area.+ For at least three days before the visit, stay away from direct sunlight.+ To prevent harm, do not use self-tanner or spray tan products for at least two weeks before the treatment.+ Drink no more than two alcoholic drinks within 24 hours of the therapy.+ Refrain from waxing, threading, or tweezing the region.After-care+ After laser hair removal, bumps and redness are common and can persist for a few hours or more. A cold compress or after-care cream can help relieve the sensitivity.+ For the first 24 hours, no makeup, lotion, moisturizer, or deodorant are allowed.+ A gentle soap may be used to wash the affected area gently. After laser hair removal, bumps and redness are common and can persist for a few hours or more. A cold compress or after-care cream can help relieve the sensitivity.+ For the first 24 hours, no makeup, lotion, moisturizer, or deodorant are allowed.+ A gentle soap may be used to wash the affected area gently. During the first 48 hours, the skin should be patted dry and not massaged.+ Keep the affected region clean and dry; if the irritation continues, skip the cosmetics, moisturizer, and deodorant until the inflammation goes away.+ Avoid direct sunlight.+ Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) throughout the treatment and for the next 1-2 months after that. They have technicians trained in the USA, Germany, and other countries and apply the newest technology from the USA.Their equipment goes through strict inspection from the Ministry of Health in Vietnam, so customers don't have to worry about using outdated and expired tools.Also, Miss Tram has provided service for many famous customers worldwide, such as the USA, Australia, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam.ConclusionWhen all it takes is a little research to discover the best laser hair removal clinic, don't settle for the sub-standard one. Use the information above to search for laser hair removal spas/clinics in Ho Chi Minh and discover the top ones in no time.Customers can try a free consultation at Miss Tram Natural Beauty Center and experience the high-quality service there.

