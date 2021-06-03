Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zachor Legal Institute Applauds the Actions of Café Press, Removing Antisemitic Products from their Online Shopping Site

One of their customers was offering a number of products with antisemitic messaging that clearly violated the content usage policies of Café Press.

This is a reminder that vigilance and sustained effort can be combined by anyone and everyone to make a positive difference in reducing online hate.”
— Ron Machol, COO of Zachor Legal Institute

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute applauds the actions of Café Press, removing antisemitic products from their online shopping site.

Zachor Legal Institute informed Café Press of these violations of their internal regulations, and within a small number of days, Café Press had removed the offending materials.

Zachor Legal Institute is an organization engaged in legal scholarship and activism. One of our ongoing projects is to inform online stores, fundraising platforms, social media forums and even credit card companies when they have customers that are using online resources to propagate antisemitic hate.

Ron Machol, COO of Zachor Legal, said: “This is a reminder that vigilance and sustained effort can be combined by anyone and everyone to make a positive difference in reducing online hate.”

Ron Machol
Zachor Legal Institute
+1 925-328-0128
