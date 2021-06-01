Rebekah Easter of WellBeing for Everybody to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RED LODGE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No man’s an island. Humans are wired for connection. It’s fundamental to our existence.

Rebekah Easter is the host of WellBeing for Everybody, a unique, online community-based approach to wellbeing and resilience. “It’s a diverse, multi-generational community of people giving and getting support as they work on their own wellbeing goals. We’re getting better together,” says Rebekah.

“Everybody should be equipped with the skills, strategies, and community support they need to thrive and that’s what this program does.”

“I was facilitating wellbeing and resilience work and leadership development in health care and school systems, but the interruption of pandemic and subsequent ‘Zoom boom’ created an opportunity to make these practical skills available to a broader community. That’s been on my heart for a long time. I’m on a mission to democratize this knowledge.” says Rebekah.

Rebekah is a certified Somatic Coach and bodyworker with more than fifteen years of hands-on experience applying both Eastern and Western healing wisdom. She has a profound understanding of the intrinsic link between Body-Mind-Spirit, and the connection between wellbeing and our capacity for resilience.

“As a somatic coach and bodyworker, I'm deeply aware of how disconnected we are from our human experience,” says Rebekah. “This disconnect creates an incredibly limited perspective. We’ve been enculturated to believe our brains are the all-important part and the body is basically a sack to mobilize this supreme organ. The brain is an important processing center, but it’s information coming from the body. There’s a lot going on below our eyebrows. The body is an incredible source of intelligence.”

As a survivor of domestic violence, Rebekah uses the same skills and strategies in her coaching practice and community programs that she used to heal her traumas and transform her own life.

“I am uniquely equipped for this,” says Rebekah, “because I have lived the experience of this transformational work. This wisdom, these skills completely changed my life.”

