Metro Wireless Celebrating Its 8th Year in Business in Detroit

An industry leader in providing ultra-high-speed internet service has reached a new milestone.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), more than 80 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening their doors for business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Metro Wireless announced today that it is celebrating eight years in business as an enterprise-grade, high-speed wireless ISP in Detroit.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past eight years,” said Dominic Serra, CEO and Founder of Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit-based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company. “We strive to provide each customer with the best high-speed wireless ISP available today.”

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the tri-county area of Metro Detroit. The company offers options on both primary and backup services for commercial customers.

The company’s celebration of eight years in business as an enterprise-grade, high-speed wireless ISP in Detroit comes on the heels of Metro Wireless’s new multi-gigabit wireless Internet offering for businesses in Downtown Detroit and Pontiac.

“Not only is it incredibly fast but also highly cost-effective and self-healing in ways not previously available; this will be a fantastic option where it is offered,” Serra said.

The new platform based on the Terragraph certified technology promoted by Facebook and others will deliver short-range ultra-high capacity with the ability to deliver multigigabit bandwidth utilizing millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology.

But that’s not all. Metro Wireless is also now offering free 30-day trials for qualified businesses of the new service area, effective immediately for customers and interested businesses. The offering, according to Serra, brings the company one step closer toward offering all businesses more options on their bandwidth choices while keeping prices affordable, speeds fast and installs free without the business customer bearing the cost of expensive cable or fiber build-outs.

Metro Wireless’s network is geared towards delivering the most cost-effective and reliable services to under-served areas where broadband choices are limited or virtually nonexistent in some spots.

“We are very excited to announce the release of a 1000 Mbps dedicated service effective immediately in Downtown Detroit and Pontiac,” said Serra.

Serra went on to note that Metro Wireless’s current microwave and fiber-based offerings of 10 Gbps or greater would remain at this time as the new network service comes online.

The company also announced the expected completion of an infrastructure upgrade and expansion in western portions of Wayne County, including Livonia, Romulus, Dearborn, and Northville areas, by mid to late May of 2021. Metro Wireless plans to continue to expand into more pockets and surrounding areas throughout 2021 and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.metrowireless.com/about-us and https://metrowireless.com/blog/

###

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

Contact Details:

23840 Dequindre Rd

Warren, MI 48091

United States