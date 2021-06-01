Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Report: Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook

Alzheimer’s Disease pipeline shows progress in the clinical trials with the upcoming therapies such as BAN2401, Gantenerumab, Bryostatin-1, INB03, AZT-211, and others.

DelveInsight’s “Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in the Alzheimer's Disease pipeline landscapes. It comprises Alzheimer's Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Alzheimer's Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Alzheimer's Disease pipeline products.





Some of the key takeaways of the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, Lyndra, AC Immune, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, AB Science, Cortexyme, Anavex Life Sciences, Athira Pharma, Time Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Alzheimer's Disease treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Alzheimer's Disease treatment scenario. In February 2021, NeurMedix announced that it had received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Neuroscience, Division of Neurology I, to initiate a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in Alzheimer’s Disease with its lead clinical drug candidate, NE3107 .

announced that it had received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Neuroscience, Division of Neurology I, to initiate a pivotal clinical trial in Alzheimer’s Disease with its lead clinical drug candidate, . In December 2019, BioArctic declared the initiation of a research deal with Eisai to investigate further the unique profile of the investigational drug candidate BAN2401 .

declared the initiation of a research deal with to investigate further the unique profile of the investigational drug candidate . In June 2020, Eli Lilly and Company initiated TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2, a Phase III clinical study of Donanemab for the treatment of Alzheimer Disease. The study is expected to be completed by December 2023, with an estimated enrollment of 1500 participants.

Alzheimer's Disease is a progressive neurologic disorder, which causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die. The disease is the most common cause of dementia that affects a person's ability to function independently.

Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs

NE3107: NeurMedix

NE3107 is a small molecule, orally-administered, anti-inflammatory, insulin-sensitizing agent with a novel mechanism of action targeting multiple mechanisms of pathology in Alzheimer's disease. It is currently in the phase III stage of development.

BAN2401: Eisai

BAN2401 is the humanised IgG1 version of the mouse monoclonal antibody mAb158, which selectively binds to large, soluble Aβ protofibrils. BAN2401 selectively binds to neutralise and remove toxic Aβ protofibrils that are considered to be a causative factor for Alzheimer’s Disease. Eisai secured the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market BAN2401 for Alzheimer's Disease treatment.

Gantenerumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Gantenerumab is an investigational therapy designed to bind more specifically to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and eliminate beta-amyloid plaques. Gantenerumab was formerly developed by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, which is currently part of Hoffmann-La Roche. This treatment is administered as an injection under the skin, and is currently being developed by Hoffmann-La Roche in collaboration with MorphoSys.

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity. AXS-05 is currently being developed for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Alzheimer’s Disease agitation, and Smoking Cessation. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Alzheimer Disease. Axsome Therapeutics have received breakthrough therapy designation for AXS-05 from the FDA for both Major Depressive Disorder and Alzheimer’s Disease agitation.

ANAVEX2-73: Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Anavex2-73 is an investigational oral therapy that activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1). Anavex2-73 targets protein misfolding and oxidative stress by binding to a protein called sigma-1. Data suggests that activation of SIGMAR1 results in the restoration of complete housekeeping function within the body and is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Alzheimer Disease.

Scope of Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Play ers: 150+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, Lyndra, AC Immune, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, AB Science, Cortexyme, Anavex Life Sciences, Athira Pharma, Time Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., and many others.

Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, AZTherapies, Cerecin, Neurotrope, Lyndra, AC Immune, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, AB Science, Cortexyme, Anavex Life Sciences, Athira Pharma, Time Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., and many others. Key Drugs Profil es: 150+ Products Phases: Alzheimer's Disease Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Alzheimer's Disease Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Alzheimer's Disease Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Alzheimer's Disease Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates Mechanism of Action: Amyloid beta-protein inhibitors Interleukin 23 inhibitors; Interleukin 6 inhibitors Glutamate modulators Muscarinic receptor modulators; Sigma-1 receptor agonists Sigma-2 receptor antagonists Immunostimulants Muscarinic M1 receptor modulators TREM2 protein-stimulants Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements Molecule Types: Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral intravitreal Subretinal Topical Product Types: Monotherapy Combination





Key Questions regarding Current Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Alzheimer's Disease treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease?

How many are Alzheimer's Disease emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Alzheimer's Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Alzheimer's Disease market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Alzheimer's Disease therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Alzheimer's Disease?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Alzheimer's Disease?

Table of Contents

1 Alzheimer’s Disease Report Introduction 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Executive Summary 3 Alzheimer’s Disease Overview 4 Alzheimer’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Alzheimer’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 NE3107: NeurMedix 7 Alzheimer’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 7.1 Troriluzole: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals 8 Alzheimer’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 CT-1812: Cognition Therapeutics 9 Alzheimer’s Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 SNK 01: NKGen Biotech 10 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment 11 Alzheimer’s Disease Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Alzheimer’s Disease Key Companies 14 Alzheimer’s Disease Key Products 15 Alzheimer’s Disease Unmet Needs 16 Alzheimer’s Disease Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Alzheimer’s Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Alzheimer’s Disease Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

