Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,192 in the last 365 days.

Sayed Sayedy's Perspective on Intercultural Communication

Sayed Sayedy

Perspective of Sayed Sayedy on Intercultural Communication: What role does intercultural communication play in migration?

GERMANY, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayed Sayedy is an afghan professional Coach, Mediator, Trainer, who based in Munich, Germany and his focus is on understanding and efficient problem solving in intercultural context. Sayed Sayedy born in Parwan, Afghanistan, in 1992, he studied sociology and social work in Parwan. So he answers the following Question: What role does intercultural communication play in migration?

In migration and integration counseling and in social institutions such as communal accommodations, in schools, with committed volunteers, social workers, social pedagogs, and helpers, one always encounters differing perspectives and migrant backgrounds.

It is not only people who help asylum-seekers who work together with people from a different cultural background; such work is also important for social pedagogs, social workers, teachers, counselors, family helpers, committed volunteers, minders, authorities and the police – as it is in social coexistence in general.

In the course of work in the above-mentioned areas with refugees, migrants, and asylum-seekers from differing cultures, problems of communication arise caused from a local person point of view by these differing cultures. There can be misconceptions; or actions, comments, attitudes or statements of values or behavior can be unintentionally wrongly understood or wrongly interpreted.

These obstacles in the path of understanding with people with a different cultural background have major negative influences, which must be overcome. It is the task of migration and integration counselors to practice a form of intercultural communication that is acceptable to everyone involved.

In a society including many persons with a migrant background mutual understanding is essential, with the aim of promoting a future of appreciation, robustness, and diversity. Intercultural communication is a real challenge for the social services – and for the whole of society.

Sayed Sayedy
www.sayedy.com
email us here

You just read:

Sayed Sayedy's Perspective on Intercultural Communication

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.