I thought I would get you in my mind so you can see how I think about marketing.

The way I grow my own business.

And what you’re going to read further will probably be a shock, because I do not really view marketing in the same traditional way as you read online.

Let me give you a little context first before I dive inside.

My company is NP Digital. It is a digital marketing agency where we help businesses of all sizes grow.

This is where I focus my marketing efforts … to grow NP Digital.

Digital marketing will take you just as far

Although I’m a marketer, I do not believe that marketing alone is a big company or brand.

Just think about it, the number of people searching for the term “shoes” is about 1,220,000 per month in the United States alone.

But Nike sells more shoes annually than in the United States and it is not the only shoe business.

Worldwide, they sell 780 million pairs of shoes annually.

How can this be?

People do not always “look” for what they are looking for.

When I buy shoes, I usually go directly to Nike because I am familiar with their brand and their products. I do not think I have ever googled shoes.

The same goes with ads, yes, there have been ads for shoes shown on Facebook and Google, but that never led me to buy a shoe.

This does not mean that marketing or SEO does not work. All of this helps you build a brand, which causes the most purchases.

Here’s an interesting statistic you may not know … 59% of people prefer to buy products from brands they are familiar with.

That’s why there are so many more shoe sales in the world than searches. It is estimated that 14.5 to 19 billion shoes are bought annually, but still the online searches do not even make up 1/20 of the number.

And if you look at Nike’s brand, they generate more searches monthly if people just type the word “shoes”.

That’s about 5 to 1 … for anyone who types ‘shoes’ into Google, 5 ‘Nike’.

It’s the power to build a brand.

Time solves all problems

Since you are here, you are probably familiar with marketing somewhere and you may even be an expert.

But I ask you this question … have you heard of the following brands?

Isobar

Wunderman Thompson

Big

Performances

Gray

These are all advertising agencies that have thousands of employees. Yet most of us have never heard of them, even though we are familiar with marketing.

And that does not mean they do not have a small brand; they have more of a big brand within a very specific audience.

And the audience is their ideal client ”. If you’re a big business that can spend $ 25,000,000 or more on marketing each year, you’re probably familiar with those businesses.

So the key is not just to build a great brand like Nike, it’s to build a great brand with your target audience.

If your product or service is targeting everyone right now, just like Nike, then of course you will want to build something that everyone knows.

What you will also find is that your brand will naturally grow over time.

Although you probably have not heard of the advertising agencies above, their brands have grown by being busy for just enough years.

Just like Nike.

Certainly Nike spends more than $ 3 billion on advertising, but what really helps is that it was since 1964.

Let’s discuss what time really means

I thought it would be nice to share some numbers about the power of time with you.

As I mentioned above, I am focusing on growing my business NP Digital. This is currently his fourth year in business.

It’s not long, but it’s something.

But here’s the best thing when we first started in year 1, all our business was generated by SEO, content marketing and social media marketing.

These were the channels we used to generate sales.

We still use these channels quickly, but now 27% of our sales are generated through word of mouth, referrals and brand recognition.

This is not the largest percentage, but just think what happens when you do 20 years or even just 10 business. It’s a great constituent effect, assuming you are delivering a good product or service.

So if you really want to grow your income, you have to be patient and keep doing good work and of course doing good marketing, because that is what will start the natural growth.

So what’s your plan Neil?

I’ve been spending a lot of time marketing, but I’m doubling down in ways you probably would not have guessed.

More social media – I now produce content for social media on a daily basis (nothing is revolutionary here, but it gets the brand more).

– I now produce content for social media on a daily basis (nothing is revolutionary here, but it gets the brand more). Maintain SEO – even though I’m big with SEO … you can only rank for so many keywords. I’ve been doing this long enough where it’s mainly in maintenance mode.

– even though I’m big with SEO … you can only rank for so many keywords. I’ve been doing this long enough where it’s mainly in maintenance mode. Podcasting – do it now for years. On average, more than a million downloads per month. Podcasting has not really turned on yet, as it is not widely accepted.

– do it now for years. On average, more than a million downloads per month. Podcasting has not really turned on yet, as it is not widely accepted. Speaking during conferences – By the end of the year I will be on the talking track again. You can not reach as many people as you can through content marketing, but at conferences people pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars for a ticket, so they are the right audience.

But what else?

These marketing tactics are just the standard we all know and use. I’m now starting to go to channels that we take for granted …

TV commercials – within 30 days I will have TV commercials on stock channels like Bloomberg and CNBC. Many of the people watching the channels are my ideal audience. It’s unconventional, my competition will not affect it due to poor ROI, but I believe TV is one of the best channels if you want to build a massive brand. Plus, it’s not much more expensive than Facebook.

– within 30 days I will have TV commercials on stock channels like Bloomberg and CNBC. Many of the people watching the channels are my ideal audience. It’s unconventional, my competition will not affect it due to poor ROI, but I believe TV is one of the best channels if you want to build a massive brand. Plus, it’s not much more expensive than Facebook. awards – we already have received many awards for our work. We will keep asking for more. It has not run any business yet, but I think it is ideal for brand building in the long run.

– we already have received many awards for our work. We will keep asking for more. It has not run any business yet, but I think it is ideal for brand building in the long run. PR – we hired a PR agency last month. They got me recently interviewed on CNBC. It only drew 7 visitors, but that’s a start. Ultimately, the goal is to conduct consistent TV interviews.

– we hired a PR agency last month. They got me recently interviewed on CNBC. It only drew 7 visitors, but that’s a start. Ultimately, the goal is to conduct consistent TV interviews. Research companies – there’s a centuries old saying in the business world … ‘you are not fired because you bought IBM’. Enter the marketing world Forrester and Gartner can create a similar effect. It takes a long time and costs a lot of money to get in, but in the long run you generate leads from big companies. While going to Forrester and Gartner to find out what marketing agencies they employ.

I will add more as we grow. Adding the 4 new channels to the mix above is already a lot of work.

And compared to the digital channels I started with, I bet the new additions are not as high as the conversion rate or even the return on investment.

But it’s good. The goal is to build a great business and sometimes you have to invest, even if no ROI can be made, because you know in the long run to build a brand with your ideal audience.

Closure

Most marketers I know focus on ROI. For every dollar they spend, they want to earn 2 or even 3.

I look at things differently. I focus on building a brand and a reputation. Even if it does not directly yield an ROI, I believe it can help you become a leader in your industry.

And if you can become a leader, the numbers will eventually work out, but that’s a gamble, of course.

This is the same reason I started blog back in 2005 when others were not willing to do so. I believed that if you educate and help others, it will eventually pay off. But for the first 8 years I was in the hole and could not return.

I experience the same with producing videos for YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. But in the long run, I believe it will bear fruit.

The real question now is: are you willing to play the long game and invest where others are not willing?