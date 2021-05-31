Matt Keezer Talks About Puerto Rico – A Welcoming Neighbor and Tourist Paradise
When choosing a location for your post-COVID vacation getaway, Puerto Rico can be your best choice when it comes to an exotic experience not far from the U.S.!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted travel expert, Matt Keezer, points out that Puerto Rico is king when it comes to the most popular travel destination for those planning a post-pandemic vacation. Since Puerto Rico is designated as a U.S. territory, American vacationers won’t need to obtain a passport in order to visit this vacationer’s dream. Its location near the U.S. puts this island territory first and foremost in the minds of those who are ready to end their lengthy stay in their own home town.
Matt Keezer is quick to point out that along with its exquisite beaches and numerous water-related attractions; Puerto Rico also exhibits a rich history that is evident in its gorgeous architecture. From the historic "Castillo San Felipe del Morro" to the more modern "Museo de Arte de Ponce", tourists are excited to take advantage of the many photo opportunities available. In addition, many of Puerto Rico’s most famous attractions are free to enter and enjoy.
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Puerto Rico
Matt Keezer strongly suggests that anyone planning to visit Puerto Rico should check out the current COVID information that’s available prior to scheduling their trip. Some restrictions can include:
• Prior to your trip, check the current risk level by visiting the official Puerto Rico government website
Additionally, as of this writing, you must;
• Wear a mask or face covering at all times in public.
• Arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular-based test.
• Complete a travel declaration, which can be found online at: https://1link.travelsafe.pr.gov/
• Self-quarantine may also be in effect, but can change at any time.
Planning Things to do in Puerto Rico
Matt Keezer suggests that, while in Monaco, you pay a visit to:
• Camuy Caves – A 268-acre park that features million year-old cave for tourists to explore!
• The El Yunque National Forest – Where you can see an amazing plethora of exotic plants and animal wildlife.
• The Ponce Museum – Where you can admire artistic treasures from the most noted Puerto Rican and Latin American artists.
Of course, it is always suggested that you contact the actual tourist attractions that you wish to see in order to determine if they are open and available at the time that you plan to visit.
Staying in one location can prove to be a stressful time for all involved. However, one of the best activities that you and your family can engage in is to plan where you would like to visit once you’re ready to travel. One of the most entertaining places for you and your family to enjoy happens to exist right next to the U.S. and can prove to be an affordable option for your next vacation. So, start making your plans to visit historic and luxurious Puerto Rico!
Mark Stevens
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter