How to Improve Your Google PageSpeed ​​Insights Score: Best Practices in 2021

When was the last time you left a site because the page took too long to load? You are not alone in doing this! In fact, most internet users find that slow loading pages are a major annoyance.

According to Pingdom, 38 percent of website users bounce if it takes longer than five seconds to load. Yet a survey by Unbounce revealed that only 15 percent of sites have acceptable pages!

This is quite a detrimental statistic when you consider the sheer importance of pagefer to ensure success.

The question arises, what exactly are the right pages? The answer to this continues to change. Although there was a time when a page speed of seconds was acceptable, businesses strive to achieve a load time of less than three seconds.

A great way to keep up with the standard page speed is by using Google PageSpeed ​​Insights. With this tool you can determine the speed of your page, and the score you give helps you determine whether or not to improve your efforts. Generally, a score of 90 plus is considered acceptable.

If you do not achieve this score, here are some of the best practices you can apply to improve your PageSpeed ​​Insights score.

1. Compress your images

In today’s world, aesthetics are very important. This may require some of you to post high quality images on your site. While there is nothing wrong with this step, and certainly the quality of your images matters, do not confuse quality images with high resolution photos.

You can still achieve excellent quality without using the highest resolution. A great way to improve the speed of the website is to compress your images. It turns out that you can use compression tools to reduce the image size to 50 percent without compromising its quality.

For example, for those who have a WordPress website, a plug-in called WP Smush Image Compression and Optimization can be a handy tool, especially if you can use the plugin for free!

If your website is not made on WordPress, you can also use various available plug-ins. While Crush.pics is an excellent tool for Shopify tools, Compress JPEG and Optimizilla are worthy options.

Eliminate unnecessary redirects

Another major annoyance for a website user, besides the fact that pages load slowly, are websites that keep redirecting to other pages when you click on the landing page link.

It turns out that both are annoying! The more you redirect pages, the higher the page will load. You can easily kill two birds with one stone by eliminating unnecessary redirects from your page.

For this purpose, you need a responsive design. According to Infront, more than 77 percent of adults own a smartphone and 60 percent of people visit websites via a phone. A responsive design allows a website to remain accessible no matter what device the user views it on:

According to Google, pages with a low PageSpeed ​​Insights score have a certain redirect pattern. Here are some patterns that can be displayed:

xyz.com -> www.xyz.com -> m.xyz.com. Such sites provide a very slow experience on mobile devices.

xyz.com -> m.xyz.com/home. It offers a significantly slower experience than a responsive design.

Are you wondering what a responsive web design would look like? Well, the URL (in this case, xyz.com) loads the landing page, regardless of which device is being accessed, without redirects. This is what you need to aim for.

3. Remove all blocking tools

Another safe way to increase page speed is to remove any render blocking resources from your site. Such resources also play a role in reducing pages.

Unless you’re a computer geek, chances are you have no idea what we mean by blocking resources. Do not worry; we also had to learn about it!

In fact, such sources refer to CSS and JavaScript scripts which act as barriers to fast page loading. This is because each visitor’s browser is given the task of downloading these scripts first and then processing them before the full page can be displayed.

Placing such resources above the fold section of the page could harm the site. Google itself provides a solution to this problem. These include:

Use plugins like Autoptimize (if your website is small) to embed your CSS or JavaScript in HTML files. This method is only for small sites as it will actually be counterproductive for larger sites with an abundance of scripts.

By delaying your JavaScript, your JavaScript file can be downloaded during the HTML parsing process and executed once the parsing process is complete. It also allows scripts to load the appearance order on a particular page.

This is quite a technical field; therefore you will have a dedicated guide to combat it.

4. Improve your perceived performance

An MOVR report sheds light on peculiar consumer behavior. More than 11 percent of mobile phone users start browsing a website within four seconds of loading the page. And even if the entire page is not loaded, 9 percent are still browsing.

This means that you do not necessarily have to ensure that your entire page loads quickly. Instead, you need to optimize its perceived performance. Do this by prioritizing the fast loading of content above the fold. Doing so will also automatically increase your page’s speed count.

What is considered achievement?

This refers to the perception that users have about the fast loading time of your website. This view may actually differ from the actual load time of your website! For example, sites that load from top to bottom can load overall in five seconds, but have an estimated performance of three seconds.

Let your core elements load at the top of the fold in front of any third-party ads and widgets. Make sure the content that gives structure to your site is loaded before the aesthetic elements. By the time users process the given information, the rest of your site can load.

5. Use Browser Caching

According to Neil Patel, a browser box is another tool that can improve your Google PageSpeed ​​Insight score. Compared to other practices mentioned in this guide, it is very simple and does not require much effort.

Generally, it takes a long time to load a page because it has the resources it needs. Each time a website is revisited, it must retrieve and load each image and other page elements. Then it has to deal with all the hefty HTML and coding.

As you can see, this task is quite repetitive. Surely, any way to reduce the redundancy of efforts can improve the performance of the website, right? This is where browser memory comes in.

It enables browsers to remember pages and resources previously loaded. This means that it does not have to reload everything from scratch.

In addition, website visitors who begin their journey on the landing page may not have to wait for recurring data, such as logos and footers, to reload when they click on other pages.

Contrary to popular belief, you do not need to know coding to use this tactic. Instead, there are tools available for it. For WordPress you can use W3 Total Cache.

So how do you implement it? Fortunately, there is a plugin for that. You do not have to be a coding expert to do this.

6. Use AMP

Accelerated Mobile Pages is an open source solution used by Google to load mobile pages faster. This is done by eliminating unnecessary content on a website to ensure it loads immediately. You may have noticed that the initials are reflected in different Google search results.

The platform provides smooth navigation for mobile users after removing awkward features that are incompatible with an ideal mobile experience.

The simplified version of the website allows users to browse different stories and content on a website without leaving a particular page and redirecting to another one. For example, you can easily swipe right or left to read other articles, which appear immediately, with very minimal formatting.

From a case study reported by Neil Patel, it appears that Gizmodo has tripled its loading speed with the AMP feature. You can also easily implement it and benefit from it.

There are several ways to increase your Google PageSpeed ​​Insight score. We have mentioned those that will be strongly implemented in 2021, focusing on those that are easier to follow for beginners as well as experts.

Do not let a slow page speed ruin your hard work and efforts. And do not underestimate the power of it on your website bounce rate. Use Google PageSpeed ​​Insight to see where your site is right now. And if it needs to be improved, you now know what to do!

Strength!