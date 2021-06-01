U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 must safeguard intellectual property and cybersecurity
Industry calls for the protection of intellectual property and research security from cyberattack to be made a priority as the Senate debate progresses
The stakes could not be higher when it comes to protecting intellectual property and the debate must be prepared to address this.”LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fast-paced week, the Senate has voted to invoke cloture for the Endless Frontier Act, which itself is now rolled into the larger U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021. While industry welcomes the boost to the U.S. technology sector, there are calls to ensure that the protection of intellectual property and cybersecurity are a fundamental part of the debate.
Among those leading this charge is Cylynt – the software antipiracy, license compliance, and cybersecurity experts. The Cylynt platform is trusted by some of the world’s leading software companies for enhanced business intelligence and globally is protecting around $50 billion of software assets.
“The long-term investment being debated in the Senate for U.S. research and development has the potential to be ground-breaking and to drive world-leading technologies,” commented Ted Miracco, CEO and co-founder of Cylynt. “But we must not lose sight of how critical it will be to protect that investment.”
“The FBI reports that intellectual property theft costs U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year, as well as taking jobs and denying tax revenues,” says Miracco. “IP theft is not something that needs to be tolerated or accepted as part of doing business. It is a growing and systemic threat to the U.S. economy. The stakes could not be higher when it comes to protecting intellectual property and the debate must be prepared to address this.”
In addition, cyberattacks remain one of the most significant threats to national security, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee state, and they can have real-world consequences for Americans, as the recent attack on the Colonial Pipeline showed. Whether an attack is coming from adversaries like the foreign governments, or criminal organizations, provisions must be available to better prepare for, protect against, and respond to significant cyber incidents.
A recognized requirement in the enactment of the Act is to disseminate and make publicly available resources to help research institutions and institutions of higher education identify, protect the institution involved from, detect, respond to, and recover to manage the cybersecurity risk of the institution involved in conducting research. But will this provision be enough?
Quantum Computing is one of the critical industries the U.S. Government has identified and much of the research is being conducted at leading universities in coordination with commercial leaders like Montana Instruments Corporation. Montana Instruments designs and manufactures high-precision electrical, optical, and cryogenic systems for quantum materials research and quantum computing, sensing, and networking industries. Their team of world-class engineers create product-lines to accelerate the pace of the quantum industry.
Luke Mauritsen, founder of Montana Instruments, commented: “We welcome the opportunity to help chart the course for U.S. innovation and manufacturing by creating cryogenic systems for the quantum industry that accelerate work at low temperatures. But a lack of skilled workforce across the diverse quantum supply chain is one of the major barriers to extending U.S. leadership in quantum.”
“We have to create a quantum spark in 10 million new minds, but to do this, we need hands-on educational tools that are accessible, and affordable. That’s what our new CryoCore as a workforce tool for smaller colleges and universities is all about,” says Mauritsen. “However, as we engage a broad workforce across our university system, we must ensure that IP created by these 10 million new minds has adequate protection. We support the Senate looking at the mandatory inclusion of proven solutions and process disciplines that will underpin research security throughout the entire U.S. supply chain.”
While there has been some criticism over the changing budget currently being discussed - from the original $100 billion that was envisaged - and whether the investment is new money or is being reallocated, there is widespread support for the bipartisan Act that is being co-sponsored by Democrat Chuck Schumer (NY) and Republican Todd Young (IN).
Investment in technology development rather than basic research has been welcomed by the industry, as has the targeting of specific topics for increasing applied technologies. The regulatory process has some way to go, and now running to nearly 1,500 pages, further changes are inevitable. The hope of companies like Cylynt and Montana Instruments is that the government can avoid previous pitfalls and make the most of the opportunity to fully protect U.S. businesses’ intellectual property and research security from threat.
