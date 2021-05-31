Save the date! Food Safety Aspects of Integrated Food Systems, 2021 Parma Summer School

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), the University of Parma, the School of Advanced Studies on Food and Nutrition, and the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart are organising a Summer School for early-career researchers to discuss the relevance of food safety and food security in the transformation of food systems.

The increased complexity of food systems requires multi-scale governance mechanisms, which must involve a range of actors from public, private and civil society.

The complex issues and interactions between food systems and outcomes need to be addressed from different non-linear perspectives. Multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder approaches, combining resources and expertise from different sectors, will be better able to tackle issues that cannot be solved by a single actor.

Objectives of the event

The 2021 Parma Summer School will provide early-career researchers with an opportunity to learn from some of the most prominent experts in the field of food safety-related aspects of integrated food systems.

Structure of the event

The programme will include presentations and discussion groups organized around three case studies:

Case study 1: Biodiversity and Environmental Safety . This session will use bees as a core example, extending to other ecosystem services to demonstrate the dimensions of biodiversity and environmental safety.

. This session will use bees as a core example, extending to other to demonstrate the dimensions of biodiversity and environmental safety. Case study 2: Chemical Mixtures . This case study will deal with the risk assessment of chemical mixtures, with a specific focus on the case of mycotoxins.

. This case study will deal with the of chemical mixtures, with a specific focus on the case of mycotoxins. Case study 3: Novel Food and Technologies. This session will address the technical, social and regulatory challenges in novel food technologies, including risk assessment, focusing also on societal and market acceptance.

The programme will feature interaction between experts and participants through interactive virtual activities.

More information about the programme is available here.

Who should attend?

The Summer School is primarily intended for PhD and early-career researchers, as well as other scientists, academics, and representatives of public institutions, non-governmental organisations and European agencies. Participation is limited to a maximum of 300, including speakers and other experts identified by the Scientific Committee. A careful selection will be made to ensure geographical balance and a fair representation of all stakeholder groups.

Practical information

Online registration will open on 14 June 2021 and close on 30 June 2021.

The event will be held online; there is no fee.

More information will follow.

Contact

Please contact the Organising Committee at events [at] efsa.europa.eu for any further information.