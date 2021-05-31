Web Scraper Software Market to Garner USD 948.60 Million at a 13.1% CAGR by 2026 | North America Region to Foster the Global Web Scraper Software Market

Global Web Scraper Software Market leaders are PilotFish, Inc., Phantom Buster, Mozenda, Inc., Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd., Diggernaut, LLC., SysNucleus, Octopus Data Inc., ParseHub, UiPath, Import.io, Newprosoft, Diffbot Technologies Corp., Sequentum, Apify, Datopian, and Dexi ApS.

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global web scraper software market size to hit USD 948.60 million, registering a 13.1% CAGR from 2020-2026 (assessment period).

Web scraping has become essential in the big data market, giving access to a range of personal and business-related information. Businesses leverage web scraping capabilities to achieve a competitive edge in the market by collecting valuable, insightful data that can be further analyzed and evaluated for price monitoring, lead generation, equity & financial research, maintaining identity, enhancing SEO activities, etc.

The growing uptake of web data scraper software for scraping activities needed for upscale business operations is driving the market growth. Market size is also boosted by the growing adoption of web scrapping software due to its advantages, including providing high-quality structured data that enhance business outcomes and enables intelligent decision-making. Increased use of the Internet and smart connected devices will also fuel market growth.

Businesses and enterprises worldwide are rising and increasing in number, and so is increasing their need for data scrapping. Many organizations are implementing web scraper software in their system, which is expected to bring substantial business opportunities. Moreover, the proliferation of SaaS and cloud-based platforms will accelerate market growth.

However, high deployment costs of the software are the main factors that could restrain the ongoing market growth, affecting market sales.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Web Scraper Software Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the already-competitive web scrapper software market. Factors such as the economic downturn, with many job losses, low discretionary incomes, and the massive leap people took to make a living online contribute to the market upend.

At the same time, the importance of data analytics has increased, and companies around the world are unlocking their power to gain some insight into the survival of the post-COVID-19 business environment. On the bright side, the steady rise in demand for web site scraper software from marketing companies could be beneficial to the industry in the years ahead. In addition, it is anticipated that the software demand in the various end-use sectors will be able to pick up in a number of countries following the lifting of the lockdown.

Market Segmentation

The global web scraper software industry has been segmented into type and vertical.

By type, the global web scraper software market has been segmented into general-purpose web crawlers, focused web crawlers, incremental web crawlers, and deep web crawler.

By vertical, the global web scraper software market has been segmented into advertising & media, retail & e-commerce, real estate, finance, automotive, and others (research, law, and tourism). Of these, retail and e-commerce are the largest segment. The advertising and media vertical is expected to be the next-leading segment in the market. The segment had a market value of USD 83.7 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a 13.0% CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global web scraper software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America to dominate the market with highest CAGR

North America has always been the biggest player in the global web scraper software market. The area accounted for 39.71% of the total market share in 2019, with a market value of USD 159.97 million. The area is expected to maintain its dominance registering a 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the massive advancements in technology and the involvement of major corporations that use web scraper software to turn web information into actionable data drive the web scraping market size. In addition, growing uptake and investment in developing cloud-based solutions have an impact on the web content scraper software industry.

The involvement of a range of technology providers in the region and developments in open source web scraper software solutions accelerate the web data scraper software market. The US leads the regional market due to a wide variety of data crawling solutions.

Europe to hold the second spot

Europe has a second-leading position in the global web scraper software market. In 2019, the European market was estimated at USD 113.48 million, which is expected to continue to expand at CAGR 12.9% throughout the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising number of retail firms, advertising companies and financial service providers are promoting the web site scraper software market in the region. In addition, innovations in web crawling technologies are the latest trends that promote the growth of the regional industry. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy have large shares in the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The market tends to be highly competitive due to the strong presence of well-established market players. They seek opportunities to integrate through the extensive value chain while concentrating on R&D investment, expansion of production facilities, and boosting M&A activities. New entrants are joining the market with aggressive pricing to overtake established providers and build footholds in international markets.

Notable Players of The Global Web Scraper Software Market Are:

PilotFish, Inc. (US)

Phantom Buster (France)

Mozenda, Inc. (US)

Hangzhou Duosuan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Diggernaut, LLC. (US)

SysNucleus (India)

Octopus Data Inc. (US)

ParseHub (Canada)

UiPath (US)

Import.io (US)

Newprosoft (US)

Diffbot Technologies Corp. (US)

Sequentum (US)

Apify (Czech Republic)

Datopian (UK)

Dexi ApS (UK)

Industry News

Nov. 19, 2020 – Mozenda, Inc. has announced an exciting collaboration with Dexi.io. With this deal, Mozenda has become part of the larger Dexi brand and product suite. The alliance enables Mozenda to provide its global customer base with expanded support hours and resources from different locations in the United Kingdom. High data quality, enterprise-caliber project management, and high-quality service form the cornerstone of its offering.

13, 2020 – FE International, Inc., a major global participant in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announced the acquisition of a leading SaaS provider by SaaS.group – ScraperAPI.com. The acquired company (ScraperAPI) offers highly efficient and easy-to-use data aggregation software for businesses seeking to automate their data collection. The acquisition will allow FE International to capitalize on the ever-increasing demand for data collection solutions and become a market leader in web aggregation software.

