The Blood Group Typing Industry Grew With Increasing Number Of Blood Donations And Transfusions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing number of blood donations and transfusions drove the blood group typing market during the historic period. Different non-profit organizations, government organizations and other agencies are emphasizing on the importance of blood donations and transfusions and spreading awareness through various campaigns. Increase in blood donations increased the demand for blood group typing so that the donor can know what type of blood they have. For instance, according to WHO, blood donations have increased from 2013 to 2018 with 7.8 million blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors being reported from 2013 to 2018. The increase in number of blood donations and transfusions, thereby contributed to growth of the blood typing market.

The blood group typing market consists of sale of blood group typing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide blood group type details that are derived from certain tests. Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.

The global blood group typing market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2020 to $2.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.37%. The growth is mainly due to the rise in blood transfusions, crossmatch testing and prenatal testing, and technology advancements in blood testing reagents and instruments. The blood group typing market is expected to reach $3.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.28%.

North America was the largest region in the blood group typing market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blood group typing global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the blood group typing industry are Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, BAG Health Care GmbH, AXO Science, Agena Bioscience, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter Inc, Sucuri Inc, Rapid Labs, AXO Science, Day Medical SA, and Novacyt Group.

The global blood group typing market is segmented by test type into antibody screening, cross-matching tests, ABO tests, antigen typing, HLA typing, by product into instruments, reagents and kits, by techniques into serology tests, molecular tests, and by end user into hospital based laboratories, independent laboratories and blood banks.

Blood Group Typing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blood group typing global market overview, forecast blood group typing market size and growth for the whole market, blood group typing global market segments, and geographies, blood group typing market trends, blood group typing global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

