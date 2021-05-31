IN YOUR EYES – CLARK FORD / POWERFUL EXPRESSION OF LOVE
"In Your Eyes" by Clark Ford featuring Michael Lusk is a touching love song with impressive expression of profound love.
Meet Clark Ford:
Award-winning songwriter Clark Ford charms us with his sentimental and touching love song, “In Your Eyes”.
Ford has been a lifelong listener of music and composes songs in many genres, including pop, country, rock, sacred, Celtic, jazz, and blues.
Both of Ford’s grandmothers taught the piano, and he was raised in a musical family. Following in their footsteps, Ford plays the piano and saxophone for his compositions, as well as crafting powerful lyrics that deeply connect with his listeners.
His 2020 single release “In Your Eyes” is a powerful expression of love. Ford told us: “I wanted to write a romantic love song about the deep connection between two people in love. Something you can see in another’s eyes, something I have personally felt”.
“In Your Eyes” features singer, Michael Lusk and was mastered in Nashville, by Underground Treehouse.
Listen to "In Your Eyes" here:
https://open.spotify.com/track/12yib0ypOAP7AxL4Rwem8K?si=0ac1eacc07b44bda
“In Your Eyes”
“In Your Eyes” is a beautiful country love song about falling in love and the journey to walking down the aisle to marry the one you love.
Ford’s lyrics perfectly portray the emotions of being in love. The beauty you see in your partner, the deepness of connection, acceptance, and seeing your future with that special person.
The song features Michael Lusk as the lead vocalist. His charismatic voice will charm any listener as he gently sings: “In your eyes, the universe opened up to me, in your eyes I could see we were meant to be”.
This is a mid-tempo country song with a touching and joyful melody that inspires you to dance with the one you love. If you enjoy music from artists such as Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw, then Clark Ford’s “In Your Eyes” will fit perfectly on your country playlist.
What’s Next:
Ford is intensely passionate about music and plans to continue composing and writing songs. Keep an eye out for his future releases.
In the meantime, he has a message for all his listeners: “Thank you for taking the time to connect to my songs. Whether fun or serious, fast or slow, country, or pop, or jazz. I hope you get as much enjoyment out of the songs as I do!”.
