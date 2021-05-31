BiCupid Releases Enhanced Privacy Agreement Giving Members Rare Additional Protection Against Litigation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid.com, an inclusive online platform for bisexual singles, couples, swingers and more, announced today that they have released an enhanced privacy agreement that protects members against litigation. The platform’s privacy agreement 2.0 has added several provisions that protect member privacy and ensures that any disputes are handled privately through NDA-protected arbitration.

The new and enhanced privacy agreement specifically states that all disputes between members will be resolved by private arbitration rather than in a public lawsuit. The privacy policy states that “Disputes, as well as the arbitration proceedings and award regarding such Disputes, shall be kept strictly confidential and governed by the Nondisclosure Agreement ("NDA") provisions addressed elsewhere in this Agreement.”

“This is a significant development and an essential protection for our membership.” Noted Lawrence, spokesperson for BiCupid. “It is very easy to file a lawsuit in US and these tend to be very expensive, time-consuming, and open to the public. Arbitration, on the other hand, is private. So, our members no longer have to be concerned about their privacy in regard to being publicly sued by someone they meet through our website.”

Lawrence added that the company’s enhanced privacy agreement is a unique feature in the world of online dating and that the company leadership hopes its policies will help set a new industry standard for the type of privacy protection that bisexual and bicurious site visitors deserve to protect their personal pursuits.

To know more about BiCupid, please visit www.bicupid.com.

