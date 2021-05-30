Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 1400 Block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest

from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the 1400 Block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:28 pm, the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a gun. The victim fled and flagged down officers for assistance. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, 24 year-old Phi Bui, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).