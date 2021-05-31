Co-Founder of Extraordinary Headhunters, Kiara Streater, Celebrating Latest Achievements

The remarkable entrepreneur is featured on the cover of Sheen Magazine and was inducted in the Marquis Who’s Who.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The co-founder of Extraordinary Headhunters, LLC, Kiara Streater , is pleased to announce she has recently received two incredible honors – a front page cover on Sheen Magazine and induction in the Marquis Who’s Who Kiara Streater is an accomplished leader with 15 years of experience in the professional services industry, currently acting as President and CEO of Extraordinary Headhunters LLC. Through her work, Kiara has consistently demonstrated her ability to improve business performance of multi-billion-dollar businesses, and strong record of consistent, above-market revenue and profit growth. Skilled at creating market opportunity and growth through innovative business strategy, process/technology transformation, and implementing complex technology and research-based solutions, Kiara is an extraordinary woman who leads by example, lives on purpose, and inspires others to be more and do more.Recently, Kiara is celebrating two incredible milestones that celebrate her success as a modern-day hero, game-changer, and role model who leads by example – a front page cover and interview in the renowned Sheen Magazine and induction in the esteemed Marquis Who’s Who.“For many years, I’ve been quoted as being “South Carolina’s Most Tenacious Businesswoman,” and I’m starting to think it may be true,” says Kiara laughingly. “To balance being a mom, to serve on so many committees – continuing to go nonstop during the pandemic, I’d like to say that I’m a philanthropist because I really care about the community and seeing people work hard to accomplish their goals and live their dreams. To be recognized for this work by two reputable organizations is really quite humbling – and I’m so grateful.”A result of her tremendous work, Kiara has been recognized among the Best and Brightest Under 35 and by her local Better Business Bureau for exceptional service. Kiara serves on the Board of Directors for several companies nationwide and is the brains behind "Working Wednesday," an ABC TV segment geared towards assisting those with limited resources with job research. She also serves on the Forbes Business Council committee, SC Chamber of Commerce business committee, Columbia Chamber of Commerce Business Council and is a member of the United Way's Young Leaders Society and Women in Philanthropy. Additionally, Kiara founded her own non-profit, Women Inspiring Girls, to support young girls and teens as they become professionals and leaders.For more information about Kiara, please visit https://linktr.ee/kiarastreater About Kiara StreaterWith courage, confidence, commitment, and integrity, Kiara Streater inspires others to go further and make a ripple effect locally, nationally, and globally to experience profit growth. Through her global expertise, Kiara attracts, develops, and leads top talent, fosters diversity, and building high-performance cultures for 6,000+ person organizations – in addition to being a role model for countless women, rising talent, and other entrepreneurs from around the world.