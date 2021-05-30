Gov. Cox issues Memorial Day declaration and video remarks

In commemoration of Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, Governor Spencer J. Cox issued a declaration honoring and recognizing the men and women who died while in defense of the United States of America.

“For more than 150 years, we have set aside this day to pay tribute and honor the thousands of men and women who gave their lives in defense of this country,” said Cox in video remarks. “…I encourage every Utahn to honor the legacy of those who did not return by caring for those who are still with us now.

The State of Utah will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on the Utah Capitol South Lawn at 10 a.m. on May 31. In addition to paying tribute to those who died while serving, the state of Utah will also pay respects to the Utah Veterans who passed away over this past year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these Veterans were unable to receive final honors recognizing their service to the United States.

“I also want to take a moment to acknowledge the families of veterans and service members who passed away during the pandemic,” said Cox. “Many were unable to receive the traditional military honors and recognition for their service because of restrictions during the pandemic. Our thoughts are with their families as well, and we also recognize that this year has been particularly difficult for these veterans’ families.”

The declaration reads:

Whereas, the citizens of Utah are proud of the patriotic duty and selfless service of all of those who serve in the Armed Forces of the United States, and are united in gratitude for the sacrifices of these brave men and women; Whereas, throughout our state’s history, tens of thousands of Utahns have answered the call to serve, never wavering in the face of crisis and those still in uniform continue to bravely face challenges protecting the American people; Whereas, Utahns have proudly served in the active services, the Reserve and the National Guard, while wearing the uniforms of the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, as well as Department of Defense Civilians; Whereas, Utahns have valiantly served in combat during the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, in Afghanistan, during Operation Iraqi Freedom and other conflicts around the world where military members put their lives on the line; Whereas approximately 3,000 military members from Utah have bravely made the ultimate sacrifice in service of others since World War I; Whereas, 2021 marks the 76th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II, a war where more than 1,500 Utahns sacrificed their lives in service to our nation; Whereas, on Memorial Day, we humbly honor the thousands of men and women who marched, flew and sailed in defense of nation, never to see their loved ones again; Whereas, with enduring respect and gratitude for their total sacrifice to ensure our freedoms and liberty and way of life, we commit to uphold the principles for which they laid down their lives; Whereas, it is the responsibility of all Utahns to remember these courageous warriors throughout the year and strive to ensure their sacrifice was not in vain and to comfort the families they have left behind; Whereas, I call upon all Utahns to observe Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and ask that all Utahns come together for a shared moment of silence at 3:00 P.M. to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice; Whereas, I direct the flag to be flown at half-staff until noon on this Memorial Day on all government buildings and grounds throughout Utah; and, Whereas, I request the people of Utah display the flag at half-staff at their homes and places of business for the customary forenoon period; Now, Therefore, I, Spencer, J. Cox, governor of the great State of Utah, do hereby declare May 31, 2021 as Memorial Day in Utah.

Memorial Day is a designated federal holiday that is observed on the last Monday of May to honor and mourn military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Since World War I, approximately 3,000 Utahns have given their lives in defense of the United States.

Flags of the United States of America and the great State of Utah will be flown at half-staff at all state office buildings from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the customary forenoon period.

Utahns are encouraged to come together for the National Moment of Remembrance. The shared moment of silence will be held at 3 p.m. local time to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A .pdf version of the declaration may be downloaded at veterans.utah.gov. To watch the full video remarks, please visit YouTube.