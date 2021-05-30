Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Sponsors NJ Dining Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences for InaMinute (girl) to discover the best dining in New Jersey.

I am grateful for InaMinutes' lovely review of Wok n Roll in New Jersey!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences and to discover the best dining in your community together. Girls get to choose their own nicknames.

InaMinute, a nine year old girl, reviewed Wok n Roll, a local restaurant in Jackson, New Jersey.

According to InaMinute, "I was too full to finish my whole meal but I have a little special compartment in my stomach that is saved for dessert, so we got coconut ice cream. Mom said she would only have one bite but we split it evenly! The flavor was very sweet and milky and I got brain freeze because it was so cold!"

About

Mom and Me Lunch is the ultimate sweet foodie gig for girls to taste and review the best local dining. Recruiting for Good sponsors the monthly gig to reward fun fulfilling experiences. Parrish Walsh from www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com mentors the girls. When girls do a great job, they get hired for another gig just like in the real world. www.MomandMeLunch.com (Created by Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder)

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com

