Recruiting for Good Sponsors NJ Dining Review By 9-Year-Old Girl on Foodie Gig

Mom and Me Lunch NJ Foodie Review By InaMinute #inaminute #momandmelunch #sweetgig www.MomandMeLunch.com Recruiting for Good sponsors meaningful mom and me lunches #momandmelunch #beautyfoodienews #recruitingforgood www.MomandMeLunch.com We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #funforgood #hirethebest #gigsforkids www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good Represents Talented Professionals #talentedprofessionals #landsweetjobs #makepositiveimpact www.talentedcandidates.com The Sweetest Kid Community Gig use your creative dancing talent to help support local cause #talentforgood #gigforkids #wedanceforgood www.WeDanceforGood.org

Recruiting for Good sponsors a monthly Mom and Me Lunch to create fun fulfilling experiences for InaMinute (girl) to discover the best dining in New Jersey.

I am grateful for InaMinutes' lovely review of Wok n Roll in New Jersey!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good