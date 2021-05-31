Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,196 in the last 365 days.

CONSTELLATIONS: New tool to educate on racism and invisible racism now available

CONSTELLATIONS - cover of the manual

CONSTELLATIONS - cover of the manual

CONSTELLATIONS - pages of the manual

Erasmus+

Handbook to work with young people against racism with topics like microaggressions and power relations explained and 22 educational activities.

This is an excellent collective work, perfectly organized and user-friendly. Chapters are very well structured, practical part is an absolutely great compilation of non-formal tools and activities.”
— ToT participant

LORCA, SPAIN, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONSTELLATIONS is meant to better prepare professionals, volunteers and peers to work on the topic of racism with young people, giving them both a more comprehensive conceptual framework for this and concrete educational tools. A central role is dedicated to the understanding that racist ways of thinking do not only generate extreme acts of violence like genocide over communities or hate crimes over the individual, but also that it has an overwhelming presence in our everyday lives under the form of racial microaggressions. Being so common, frequent and normalized, these microaggressions are what we call here invisible racism and what most of this manual is dedicated on. Exploring invisible racism allows us to see the magnitude of the problem with racism, the levels in which it is embedded in our societies, the harmful consequences it has on minorities and the need for proactive measures to eliminate it.

The manual has a very simple structure, and is divided into 3 different blocks - themes, activities and approaches. The first part of the book introduces the main topics we have worked on in the project such as the introduction to microaggressions, hate speech or the relationship between racism and power among others. In the second part, you can find past tools on the principles of non-formal learning, developed in the framework of the project. And in the third part you can find different approaches that are transversal, and can help us if we want to start working with young people on the topic.

CONSTELLATIONS was developed in the partnership led by Cazalla Intercultural with the participation of NGOs from 3 more countries - Bulgaria, Poland and Italy, in the framework of the European project STAR. The project aims to counteract invisible racism and other forms of intolerance in the everyday life of young people, and was co-funded by the European Commission in the framework of the Erasmus+ programme.

DOWNLOAD: https://www.invisible-racism.eu/manual

Aga Byrczek
Cazalla Intercultural
invisibleracism@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Launching event - CONSTELLATIONS

You just read:

CONSTELLATIONS: New tool to educate on racism and invisible racism now available

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.