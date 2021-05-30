Burgum directs flags at half-staff for Memorial Day, will honor fallen heroes at ND Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Monday, May 31, until noon, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Memorial Day.

Flags should be raised to full-staff at noon Monday. The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

North Dakotans are encouraged to observe the President’s proclamation, which designates the hour beginning at 11 a.m. local time Monday as a time when Americans might unite in prayer and reflection, and to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

“On Memorial Day, we pause to honor and reflect on those courageous members of the Armed Forces who gave their lives for our country,” Burgum said. “We are eternally grateful to those who stood in harm’s way to protect our nation and defend the values we hold dear so that the rest of us might be free.”

Burgum will pay tribute to our nation’s fallen heroes by delivering remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on State Highway 1806. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the North Dakota National Guard’s website.