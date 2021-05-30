Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, DLS, Suspicion of DUI
CASE#: 21B201677
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05-29-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4625 East Bethel Road, Randolph Vermont
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release/ Driving License Suspended/ Suspicion of DUI
Drugs
ACCUSED: James Badger
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police arrested, James Badger, for
Violation of Conditions, Driving License Suspended and suspicion of DUI Drugs,
after he was witnessed operating a motor vehicle on a public highway known as
East Bethel Road in the Town of Randolph, Orange County. Badger was transported
to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and released on a criminal
citation to appear in Orange Superior Court on June 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM to
answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE James Badger
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
