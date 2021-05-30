Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, DLS, Suspicion of DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B201677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05-29-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4625 East Bethel Road, Randolph Vermont

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release/ Driving License Suspended/ Suspicion of DUI

Drugs

ACCUSED: James Badger

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police arrested, James Badger, for

Violation of Conditions, Driving License Suspended and suspicion of DUI Drugs,

after he was witnessed operating a motor vehicle on a public highway known as

East Bethel Road in the Town of Randolph, Orange County. Badger was transported

to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and released on a criminal

citation to appear in Orange Superior Court on June 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM to

answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 1, 2021 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE James Badger

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov