Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, DLS, Suspicion of DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey                         

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05-29-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4625 East Bethel Road, Randolph Vermont

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release/ Driving License Suspended/ Suspicion of DUI

Drugs

 

ACCUSED: James Badger                                           

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The Vermont State Police arrested, James Badger, for

Violation of Conditions, Driving License Suspended and suspicion of DUI Drugs,

after he was witnessed operating a motor vehicle on a public highway known as

East Bethel Road in the Town of Randolph, Orange County.  Badger was transported

to the Royalton Barracks, where he was processed and released on a criminal

citation to appear in Orange Superior Court on June 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM to

answer to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  June 1, 2021 @ 12:30 PM          

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE James Badger

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, DLS, Suspicion of DUI

