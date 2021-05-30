Adam Nelson's Fest Fave "Flower" Wins 'Best Mobile Short' at 2021 Berlin Indie Film Festival
In the spirit of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, Adam Nelson's silent short sizzles with sweet sentiment and cartoon comicality.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Flower," a 1-minute silent short featuring a fickle flower, made by arthouse actor Adam Nelson during lockdown as a love letter to his mother Linda Nelson, and filmed on an iPhone with a less-than-zero budget, has won "Best Mobile Short' at the 2021 Berlin Indie Film Festival.
The Berlin Indie Film Festival is a respected monthly international film festival with annual live screenings in Berlin, focused on discovering new talents and works.
Monthly winning films are presented at an annual screening event held in cooperation with the Dante Alighieri Society in Berlin, the international organization created to the diffusion of Italian language and culture well known for their activity promoting art, cinema, literature, philosophy, history.
The jury includes Amelia Antonucci, founder, and program director at Cinema Italia SF, LLC; Emanuela Mascherini, actress/writer, director; Gaia Kim Bartolini, screenwriter.
Screenings take place at the Arminius Market Hall in Berlin Moabit, a beautiful location opened in 1891 that now offers food, crafts & art, plus activities & events.
ADAM NELSON began his career with an actor's grant for gifted and talented children after an appearance on the Jerry Lewis annual Telethon. He relocated to Houston, Texas, to enroll in the High School of Performing Arts on scholarship, where he studied theater.
After attending the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he received his BFA (1991), he was accepted to certificate programs at both Yale University (1989) and Oxford University at the British American Drama Academy (1990). He returned to Manhattan to become a founding member of Workhouse Theater Company, whose original membership included Adrienne Shelly, Gil Bellows, Calista Flockhart, Mira Sorvino, Dean Winters, and Tom Seizmore.
Best known for his work in theater, Nelson has been associated with some of New York's most notable groups, including Naked Angels, Cucaracha Theater Company, Manhattan Class Company, Circle Rep, Arden Party, and the Adobe Theater Company.
Called a "film star" by Toronto's Now Magazine for his role as the suicidal gambler in Sundance Channel's cult classic Dogs: The Rise & Fall of An All-Girl Bookie Joint, he gained recognition through appearances in feature films A Tiger's Tale with Ann-Margaret, C. Thomas Howell, Charles During, Kelly Preston, and William Zabka; Lesser Prophets with John Turturro; Dead Broke with Justin Theroux; Home Sweet Hoboken with Ben Gazzara; Shooting Vegetarians with Elodie Bouchez; and most recently, he co-starred in the award-winning film The Origami Swan opposite Siena D'Addario.
Nelson was granted exclusive rights in 1997 by the Lenny Bruce Estate, Bruce's mother Sally Marr, and producer Marvin Worth to produce and perform his one-person show How to Talk Dirty and Influence People: The Story of Lenny Bruce, which ran at Workhouse before moving Off-Broadway to Mother located in New York's Meatpacking District. The sold-out performances benefited the charity God's Love We Deliver and received critical acclaim from the Village Voice, which praised his rendition as "restless, brilliant and hilarious" and TimeOut New York's chief theater critic, Sam Whitehead, branded him "an impresario, a notorious theatrical madman."
After the tragedy of September 11th, he co-produced The 24 Hour Plays to aid The NY State WTC Relief Fund.
Performing alongside his friend Philip Seymour Hoffman, the play written by Frank Pugliese, also included Hollywood heavyweights Fishers Stevens and Marisa Tomei.
Together with two other producers, Nelson was able to corral a 24 Hour Plays cast that included Rosie Perez, Benjamin Bratt, Billy Crudup, Mary-Louise Parker, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, Kyra Sedgwick, Lili Taylor, Natasha Lyonne, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber, Robert Sean Leonard, Drena DeNiro, Catherine Kellner, Brendan Sexton, Jared Harris, and Sam Rockwell, who each appeared in six short plays, written less than a day before the curtain raised.
Under the direction of Gregory Mosher, Anna Strasberg, Pippin Parker, the plays written by Warren Leight, Richard LaGravenese, Tamara Jenkins, Nicole Burdette, and Christopher Shinn debuted and closed in New York on Monday, September 24th, 2001, at the Minetta Lane Theater.
To learn more about Adam Nelson, visit his official site http://www.adamnelson.me and IMDB https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm1122987?ref_=hm_prof_name
Listen to Adam Nelson's BoyScout Magazine interview here https://www.boyscoutmagazine.com/adam-nelson.html
Berlin Indie Film Festival
As a collective of film professionals to discover and enhance new talents, we have created the Berlin Indie Film Festival that starts online and ends in an annual screening event in Berlin. Berlin Indie Film Festival is part of Cineberg UG, Bismarckstraße 1, 12157 Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit http://www.berlinindiefilmfestival.com
