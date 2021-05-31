Basic Income Foundation created a subsidiary company BINCOME LLC to operate in the crypto business
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BINCOME LLC has been established in Miami, Florida to better manage cryptocurrencies and other assets belonging to the basic income foundation, as well as to promote the foundation's projects around the world as part of its statutory activities.
In the near future, BINCOME company will undertake the establishment of the foundation representative offices in different countries, the first of which will be open in India and Ukraine. Also under consideration are several other regions where the foundation's participants are located.
ABOUT Basic Income Foundation
Basic Income Foundation has been established in Delaware, USA, in October 2020. The foundation provides the foundation participants with a Universal Basic Income (UBI), while additionally aiming to analyze, study and collect information on widening the geographic scope of UBI and promoting its adoption in cryptocurrencies.
The foundation has issued its own official BINC token, which is designed to financially support the development and promotion of the foundation, manage its activities, pay remuneration and basic income to its participants. The BINC token is issued on the Stellar blockchain, the price of the token is determined solely by the value of the token itself in connection with the foundation activities. Further information is available at https://basicincome.foundation.
CONTACT
Name: Tamir Rodriguez
Email: bincome@basicincome.foundation
