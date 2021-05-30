Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A302036

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 @ 0122 hours

 

LOCATION: Quaker Road, East Montpelier

 

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release 

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Dennis

 

AGE: 28

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kyle Dennis. Investigation revealed Dennis was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by violating his 24 hour curfew. Troopers also discovered Dennis to have an active arrest warrant. Dennis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant.  

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1230 hours

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

