Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A302036

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 @ 0122 hours

LOCATION: Quaker Road, East Montpelier

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kyle Dennis

AGE: 28

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kyle Dennis. Investigation revealed Dennis was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by violating his 24 hour curfew. Troopers also discovered Dennis to have an active arrest warrant. Dennis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant.

LODGED: YES

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1230 hours

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861