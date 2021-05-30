Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A302036
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2021 @ 0122 hours
LOCATION: Quaker Road, East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kyle Dennis
AGE: 28
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Kyle Dennis. Investigation revealed Dennis was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release by violating his 24 hour curfew. Troopers also discovered Dennis to have an active arrest warrant. Dennis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Barre City Police Department where he was lodged on his outstanding warrant.
LODGED: YES
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1230 hours
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861