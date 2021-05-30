The ultimate e-commerce glossary: ​​50+ terms and definitions you need to know [Infographic]

Are you setting up an online store? Do you need help understanding the general terminology used in the e-commerce industry?

The team of Red website design share more than 50 terms and definitions in this infographic, including explanations about bounce rate, delivery, SEO factors and more.

It can be a great help to understand the key elements you need to consider and to ensure that you cover all your bases.

Look at the infographic below for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.