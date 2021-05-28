When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 28, 2021 FDA Publish Date: May 29, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: California Terra Garden Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

California Terra Garden Inc. of Commerce, CA is recalling all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom (Product of China) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed from California through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Seafood mushroom comes in a clear plastic package with the description “Seafood Mushroom” in English and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. At the back, there is UPC code, 859267007501. Product code is 3460 at the back top right.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Health Department revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one 150g package of Seafood mushroom.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased any package of Seafood mushroom are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 323.597.0346, Monday to Friday 9 am to 4 pm.