Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Harford County

(ABERDEEN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early this evening in Harford County.

At about 6:08 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Pulaski Highway west of Oakington Road in Aberdeen, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Pulaski Highway when it crossed into the left lane and struck the rear of a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Chevrolet then continued to cross over the center median, crossed over all eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway and struck a tree before coming to a rest. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 66-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the Ford was not injured. Pulaski Highway was temporarily shut down as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

