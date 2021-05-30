Rutland Barracks // Felony Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21B401327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/12/2021 @ 1624 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief

OFFENDER: Tyler Bushey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: Michael Gould

AGE:71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/12/2021 at approximately 1634 hours, Vermont State

Police took a report of a vandalism that took place in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn located in Rutland Town. Troopers arrived on scene and witnessed Tyler Bushey (age 27), actively damaging a vehicle without the right to do so. Further investigation revealed that Bushey, having no right to do so, caused damage to the vehicle in excess of $2000. Bushey was later arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and cited for the vandalism.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/21 @ 1000 AM

COURT: Rutland County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available at this time.