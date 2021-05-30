Rutland Barracks // Felony Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B401327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/12/2021 @ 1624 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Rutland VT
VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief
OFFENDER: Tyler Bushey
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Michael Gould
AGE:71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/12/2021 at approximately 1634 hours, Vermont State
Police took a report of a vandalism that took place in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn located in Rutland Town. Troopers arrived on scene and witnessed Tyler Bushey (age 27), actively damaging a vehicle without the right to do so. Further investigation revealed that Bushey, having no right to do so, caused damage to the vehicle in excess of $2000. Bushey was later arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant and cited for the vandalism.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/14/21 @ 1000 AM
COURT: Rutland County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available at this time.