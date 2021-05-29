Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the 4200 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:14 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects snatched property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before responding units arrived.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below: